OkayMovement - It's OK Not to Be OK on World Mental Health Day

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesley-Ann, a Social Media Influencer, and wellness mentor and mental health advocate, has struggled with severe anxiety and depression for 10 years. With the help of therapists, she's learned coping strategies that have made a world of difference. She's also found support on Okay Movement , a not-for-profit online platform that serves as a community where young adults can share their thoughts and feelings about their mental health in a safe and inclusive space.

Lesley-Ann, who has struggled with severe anxiety and depression for 10 years, found support on Okay Movement. Chris was first diagnosed with ADHD (or as his mother fondly referred to it, "spirited energy") in Grade 2, and years later in 2012 with anxiety. He's since channeled that energy into a successful career as a Travel Blogger, and contributor on Okay Movement.

"For me, it's important that I let others in similar circumstances know they're not alone," says Lesley-Ann, of her contributions to Okay Movement and visible online presence with over 6,500 Instagram followers. "There's a whole community that will listen to you and cheer you on."

Founded in 2018 by Peersway, Okay Movement was created to help break the stigma around mental health illness, where those struggling can feel supported and know they are not alone. Each year, the awareness campaign for Okay Movement coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10.

"I noticed that Influencers would often stop posting content on their IG account and after a few weeks, come back online and talk about their struggles with mental health. I heard phrases like 'I was struggling,' 'I felt exhausted,' 'I needed to focus on my mental health,' etc.," says Arnab Majumdar, Founder and CEO of Peersway, of many within Peersway's network of over 5,000 Nano Influencers. "This kept happening again and again, to the point that as a founder of an Influencer marketing platform, I had to raise awareness about this issue."

To date, Okay Movement has reached 800,000 young adults, with a goal to reach thousands more. Concludes Majumdar, "I believe in the power of Social Media Influencers and their pivotal role in eliminating the stigma around mental health. I want Okay Movement to become the platform that brings together Social Media Influencers across the world, building on this online community where people from any background can join and safely share their stories."

About Peersway – With their network of over 5,000 Nano Influencers (IG users with 10K or less followers), Peersway is an Influencer marketing service that does the heavy lifting of managing clients' Influencer campaigns, so that individuals and/or businesses can seamlessly scale their online marketing efforts. Peersway was founded by Arnab Majumdar in 2017.

