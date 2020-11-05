OKCoin Announces 5X Referral Reward for Netherlands Customers as Part of Continued European Expansion

VALLETTA, Malta and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKCoin , the global, regulated fiat-focused crypto asset exchange, is today celebrating continued expansion in Europe in anticipation of regulatory approval from the Dutch Central Bank this year with a limited promotion for Netherlands customers. OKCoin users can participate in euro spot trading for 20 digital assets including bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), and bitcoin cash (BCH).

The promotion will grant the next 25 users from the Netherlands who register and trade on the OKCoin exchange €50, a 5X increase in the standard OKCoin referral program. For existing OKCoin customers, anyone that refers a friend will also receive €50 in bitcoin.

OKCoin has been serving Netherlands customers since 2018 and in the summer of 2019 launched the OKCoin Europe office in Malta, while also adding a Euro pairing. In May 2020, OKCoin registered with the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) as a crypto service provider offering crypto-to-fiat exchange services. The registration requirements were issued by the DNB in April 2020 and enforces the Fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD4) in the Netherlands.

"There is a bustling crypto community in the Netherlands and Amsterdam has played a pivotal role in driving early adoption of bitcoin and digital payments, going back as far as DigiCash setting up in Amsterdam in 1990 or even stretching back to the founding of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in 1610. " said Gabor Nagy, Head of Business Development Europe, at OKCoin. "The enhanced Dutch anti-money laundering (AML) laws put in place are creating a safe environment for new investment in cryptocurrencies. With the lowest fees in the industry to buy and sell crypto with euros, a diverse portfolio of cryptoassets and easy onboarding to trading in minutes, we are excited to play a role in continuing to build the crypto community here."

About OKCoin:

OKCoin is a global, regulated cryptocurrency exchange that enables customers to easily transition between crypto and fiat currency with the industry's lowest fees. OKCoin's advanced features provide a reliable, secure and frictionless trading experience, supporting customers across 184 countries to trade bitcoin, ethereum and more DeFI and crypto assets using multiple currencies including the US dollar, euro, and Singapore dollar. OKCoin is a registered money services business (MSB) with the Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Established in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, USA, OKCoin has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malta, and Japan.

