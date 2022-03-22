Okcoin Partners with PrimeXM, Becomes First Cryptocurrency Exchange to Use Industry-Leading Trading & Aggregation Engine

Okcoin's integration of PrimeXM's XCore technology will offer ultra-low latency to its growing list of institutional clients

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin , one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced a partnership with PrimeXM, a leading provider of low-latency connectivity, aggregation, and B2B trading technology. With the integration of PrimeXM's XCore technology, Okcoin is the first cryptocurrency exchange to become a liquidity provider in the XCore community, a global marketplace of 250+ institutional maker and taker firms that transact on average more than $55 billion per day in foreign exchange (FX), spot metals, contract for differences (CFDs), futures, stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Okcoin can now roll out hundreds of B2B/FIX API connections to financial institutions, giving standardized access to trade in digital assets to more brokers, hedge funds, family offices, proprietary trading desks, and e-trading platforms. Members of the PrimeXM XCore community—which include CMC Markets, FXCM, Swissquote, and UOB Kay Hian, among other leaders—have the freedom to choose their trading counterparties in a cost-efficient manner. Okcoin will offer 24/7 connectivity and access to crypto investing and trading with a seamless experience for institutions using their existing technology stack.

"We're pleased to team up with PrimeXM to make crypto more accessible," said Khairi Azmi, Okcoin General Manager for Singapore and Head of Sales for Asia. "The demand among institutions for crypto solutions is at an all-time high, making the integration of XCore a natural step for us to take. We look forward to bridging the gap between institutional trading and digital assets as part of the XCore community."

"We are excited to welcome Okcoin as a crypto exchange liquidity provider into our growing XCore trading community, enabling them to service their institutional clients with our technology" said Sam Su, PrimeXM Business Development Manager for Asia. "We look forward to working with the Okcoin team to establish new 'win-win' opportunities while connecting the booming digital assets market with traditional financial and e-trading platforms."

Okcoin is a regulated crypto exchange made up of both the central limit order book system and OTC, supported by market participants from institutions and retail partners globally. Known for its low fees and transparent price discovery, Okcoin's platform offers segregated wallets/subaccounts, leverage, post trade settlement, and an unparalleled depth of crypto liquidity for institutions to complete their crypto purchases and trades. For more information, please visit okcoin.com/institutions .

About Okcoin

Founded in 2013, Okcoin is a US-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange serving 190+ countries and territories. The platform enables retail and institutional investors to purchase 50+ digital assets using local currencies, with a mission to make crypto easy for everyone including first-time buyers. Okcoin was the first centralized exchange to offer direct entry into decentralized finance (DeFi) with Earn, a tool for earning APY through decentralized lending, liquidity pools, staking, and more. In addition, Okcoin offers institutional trading tools and APIs to asset managers, venture capital and hedge funds, retail brokers, payment processors, and more. Follow Okcoin on Twitter at @Okcoin and visit okcoin.com for more information.

About PrimeXM

PrimeXM is an award-winning technology and connectivity provider to the global financial industry. Founded in 2010, PrimeXM's key business focus is providing cutting edge XCore technology which is a powerful aggregation pricing and trading engine, OMS, real-time Risk management, Monitoring and Reporting system with full front to back margin and trading capabilities. The XCore e-trading platform is also a powerful B2B/FIX API engine supporting high-end MT4/MT5 bridging technology and it is integrated with hundreds of other 3rd party maker & taker OMS/EMS systems.

The company infrastructure and provided low-latency connectivity and hosting services follow industry certifications: ISO27001 and ISAE 3000 SOC 2 Trust Services Principles. Institutional Buy and Sell side firms can utilize enterprise hosting solutions in the four global FX trading data centers: Equinix London (LD4), New York (NY4), Tokyo (TY3) and Singapore (SG1).

SOURCE Okcoin