Okcoin, Polygon, and The Most Famous Artist Launch First-ever NFT Drop Alongside Token Listing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin , one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, and Polygon , an Ethereum scaling full-stack solution bringing mass adoption to the Ethereum platform, today announced the listing of Polygon's native MATIC token on Okcoin — available for trading at 10pm ET on September 1. The listing is accompanied by an exclusive Polygon-minted NFT release from 10 members of The Most Famous Artist (TMFA) Community—including the group's renowned founder Matty Mo aka The Most Famous Artist—that is now available for purchase on OpenSea.

With a current market capitalization of more than $8 billion, MATIC is now available to buy, sell and trade on Okcoin.com and the Okcoin mobile app for iOS and Android. In recognition of the MATIC token listing, TMFA has launched a collection of 10 NFTs, each being a different artist's interpretation of the Polygon logo. MATIC is the native cryptocurrency of Polygon, a software solution for building scalable and interoperable blockchains. The Polygon-minted NFTs from TMFA are available for purchase in ETH on OpenSea, the largest digital marketplace for NFTs.

"Okcoin is committed to providing the best selection of cryptocurrencies, and Polygon's MATIC token is on par with the high standards we use to evaluate assets' utility, underlying technology and governance framework, among other factors," said Alex Chizhik, Head of Listings at Okcoin. "Polygon plays an important role in the continued adoption of technology — we've seen the network's capabilities in making DeFi transactions quick and affordable since integrating it into Okcoin's platform. We're glad to deepen our relationship with Polygon and give more crypto investors access to MATIC."

"We're excited for MATIC to be accessible to a wider range of investors through its listing on Okcoin," said Sandeep Nailwal, Cofounder of Polygon. "The listing's synergy with TMFA's respective NFT drop is the first of its kind, demonstrating both Polygon's value as a platform for building upon and MATIC's utility as the network's native currency. This collaboration brings Polygon to life and offers an opportunity for new customers into the network."

In addition to TMFA founder Matty Mo, the collection's artists include Vasco Velazquez, Bernie McCabe, Anna Slaughter, Sandy Wu, Morgan Flatt, Mars Eve, Natasha Extract, Narineh Seferian and Gino Burman-Loffredo. All proceeds from the NFTs purchased on OpenSea will go directly to TMFA and the participating artists.

For a limited time, Okcoin customers will also be able to unlock $30 in MATIC rewards after using the "Buy crypto" feature to purchase at least $60 of MATIC on Okcoin (terms and conditions apply.

MATIC will be available to users outside the European Union, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Brunei. To learn more about Okcoin, visit Okcoin.com or follow Okcoin on Twitter and LinkedIn . To learn more about Polygon, visit Polygon.technology .

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 500+ Dapps, ~567M+ txns, and ~6M+ daily txns.

About Okcoin

Established in 2013, Okcoin is one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms. Seeking to build a more inclusive finance future that builds wealth for everyone, Okcoin is building the next generation of tools to help anyone invest in and trade crypto easily and with industry-low fees. Okcoin supports millions of customers across more than 190 countries, assisting them in taking advantage of staking and DeFi offers and trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more than 25 other crypto assets. Headquartered in San Francisco, Okcoin has a remote, globally-distributed team and offices in Miami, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malta, and Japan.

