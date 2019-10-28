Okemos High School Cyberchiefs A Wins High School Cyber Challenge

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High School teams from across Michigan came to the 2019 North American International Cyber Summit (NAICS) at TCF Center in Detroit on October 28, 2019, for the finals of the High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition created by Governor Rick Snyder. The ten finalist teams, comprised of three students each, completed challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity.

The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams received award trophies presented by Governor Gretchen Whitmer during lunch at the NAICS.

WINNING TEAMS:

1st Place: Okemos High School – Cyberchiefs A

2nd Place: Canton High School – Bright Pigs

3rd Place: Newaygo County CTC – NCCTC01

To earn a spot in the finals of the Cyber Challenge, the teams competed online in the first round, which was held September 30th – October 3rd, 2019. Each day focused on a different topic, such as networking, programming, hacking and operating systems, and the challenges consisted of story-driven multiple-choice questions. Round one was open-book style, in which students were encouraged to scour the internet to answer the questions.

218 teams comprised of 654 students participated in the challenge. The schools were geographically located across the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS:

Airport High School

Ann Arbor Huron High School

Cadillac High School

Canton High School

Cass Technical High School

Cedarville School

Clinton High School

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD

Detroit Public Schools Community District East Kentwood High School

Gull Lake High School

Hillsdale Area Career Center

Holt High School

Hudsonville High School

Okemos High School Cyberchiefs A

Canton High School Bright Pigs

Newaygo County CTC NCCTC01

Hudsonville Public schools

Hudsonville Robotics Club

Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center Lapeer County Educational Tech Center

LCC- Eaton Regional Education Service Agency LCC/Clinton County Regional Education Service Agency Manistique Area Schools

Marquette Alger RESA

Marquette Area Public School

Marquette Senior High School

Muskegon Area Career Tech Center

Negaunee High School

Newaygo County Career Tech Center

Notre Dame Preparatory School

Okemos High School

Pickford Public Schools

Pinckney Community High School

Rockford High School

Student Information Technology Services

Trenton High School

Troy High School

Tuscola Technology Center

Van Buren Intermediate School District

West Bloomfield High School

Westwood Community Schools

Westwood High School

The Governor's High School Cyber Challenge is run and facilitated by Merit Network and the Michigan Cyber Range, in partnership with the State of Michigan. Event community supporters include Cisco, Juniper Networks and ADVA.

About The North American International Cyber Summit:

The North American International Cyber Summit 2019 will once again take place in the heart of Downtown Detroit at the TCF Center. The event, in its eighth year, will bring together experts from across the globe to address a variety of cybersecurity issues impacting the world.

About Merit Network:

Merit Network, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation owned and governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained at the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking and IT solutions to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations.

