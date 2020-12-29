Okera and Starburst Strategic Partnership Aims to Accelerate Secure Data Analytics with Unprecedented Cost Savings

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera and Starburst , the Presto Company, today announced a strategic partnership to automate sensitive data discovery, security, and privacy protections, enabling secure data access and analytics at scale.

Together, Okera and Starburst empower customers to achieve accelerated analytics along with essential security and privacy protections for sensitive data – at scale and at a lower cost than other strategies.

"Secure data access across a distributed environment is key to unlocking the full potential of a powerful analytics platform like Starburst while still protecting and securing sensitive data and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations," said John F. Marchese, Vice President of Global Alliances & Partner Sales Channel at Okera. "Our partnership with Starburst provides enterprises with a well-governed and responsible approach to executing federated SQL queries across their infrastructure and taking full control of their data universe."

"Starburst customers want to unlock access to their data everywhere, but they also need to ensure they have the required data security in place to protect sensitive data and intellectual property," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder & CEO at Starburst. "The Okera Dynamic Access Platform enables our customers to combine unique analytics prowess with full governance everywhere and at scale."

By leveraging Okera's policy management and data masking, joint customers will experience end-to-end data protection across sensitive, personal, regulated, and critical data.

Features and benefits of the Okera and Starburst solution will include:

Federated analytics with role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC): Rapidly query multiple data sources across distributed enterprises with fine-grained access control (FGAC) to accelerate time to value.

Rapidly query multiple data sources across distributed enterprises with fine-grained access control (FGAC) to accelerate time to value. Scalable governance : Scale deployments up or down based on analytics demands for access to data with confidence that governance controls are always in place.

: Scale deployments up or down based on analytics demands for access to data with confidence that governance controls are always in place. Access management model that enables distributed stewardship: Delegate the management of data and fine-grained access policies to those in the lines of business who understand the data and/or governance requirements.

Delegate the management of data and fine-grained access policies to those in the lines of business who understand the data and/or governance requirements. Centralized auditing with a consistent schema: Understand who, when, where, and what data is being accessed, and if that data is sensitive, to detect potential misuse of data and gain full visibility into the organization's compliance risk.

Starburst Enterprise for Presto® is the world's fastest distributed SQL query engine, enabling high-speed queries across a data lake, including federated queries across multiple data sources. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) defines data access policies at a fine-grained level using an intuitive zero-code interface, then automatically enforces and audits them at enterprise scale. Together, they will speed secure data analytics at scale. To learn more about this partnership, contact [email protected] .

About Okera

Okera provides last mile secure data access and governance at scale for modern enterprises. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically defines, enforces, and audits data access policies at the fine-grained level using an intuitive zero-code interface. By ensuring compliance with the evolving data privacy landscape and that the appropriate data access policies are in place, Okera enables organizations to unlock the full power of their data for innovation and growth. Organizations receive immediate value from Okera, which can be deployed to production in days for hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com , contact [email protected] , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About Starburst

Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the tools that work best for their business.

Starburst and the Starburst logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Starburst Data, Inc.

