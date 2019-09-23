Okera Honored with Datanami's Readers' Choice Award for Best Big Data Startup and Editors' Choice Award for Top Big Data Achievement

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Okera, the leading active data management company for data lake security and governance, has been recognized in the fourth annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented during the Strata Data Conference. The list of winners was revealed on the Datanami website, located at www.datanami.com . Okera was recognized with the following honors:

Readers' Choice: Best Big Data Startup

Editors' Choice: Top Big Data Achievement for the industry's first fine-grained access control solution to support both structured and unstructured data from a single unified platform.

Okera is a technology-agnostic layer that exists between data lakes of petabyte-scale and any connected analytics tools and frameworks. As a result, Okera facilitates the provisioning, data discovery, data access control, governance, and auditing of data lakes across multi-data format, multi-tool and multi-cloud environments. Okera ensures data platform teams maintain data protection at scale and meet privacy regulations (like GDPR and CCPA) while data scientists and analysts achieve faster time to access, eliminating the trade-off between agility and governance.

The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with input from the global Big Data community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors, to highlight key trends, shine a spotlight on technological breakthroughs, and capture a critical cross-section of the state of the industry. These awards will be revealed each year to kick off the annual Strata Data Conference, which showcases data science, machine learning and analytics for business and technical professionals.

"We're honored to be recognized by Datanami and its readers with these two awards. Enterprises want to undertake big data projects to continue to innovate. However, as new privacy regulations are coming, it is becoming really important to discover, audit, and protect sensitive data so that enterprises can continue to innovate and that is what we are enabling for many of our enterprise customers," said Nong Li, Okera CEO and co-founder.

"Datanami has seen record growth in 2019 as it has come into its own as a go-to publication for the Big Data, analytics and AI communities," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of Datanami. "Having Datanami's audience choose to recognize a product, use case or breakthrough shows that an organization is truly pushing the envelope and driving Big Data forward. It is our pleasure to share the support of our readers to those making strides in our industry, and celebrate these organizations each year. My sincerest congratulations to our winners."

More information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website ( www.datanami.com ) or on Twitter through the hashtag: #DatanamiAwards.

You can visit Okera at the Strata Data Conference New York at booth #P-1.

About Datanami

Datanami is one of the premier online portals covering big data, produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. (TCI) a leading international media, advertising and communications company dedicated to covering advance computing technologies for science, research and business. Datanami is a premier online portal covering big data. It is produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. Receive a complimentary subscription to the weekly Datanami e-newsletter by visiting datanami.com/subscribe . View daily news at www.datanami.com .

About Okera

Okera enables the management of data access and governance at scale for today's modern cloud data lakes. Built on the belief that companies can do more with their data, Okera's Active Data Access Platform (ODAP) enables scalable fine-grained data protection and visibility on data lakes for both structured and unstructured data. This allows agility and governance to co-exist and gives data consumers, owners and stewards the confidence to unlock the power of their data for innovation and growth. Enterprise organizations receive immediate value from Okera, which can be implemented and deployed in less than a day. Okera is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Felicis Ventures, and Capital One Growth Ventures. Learn more at www.okera.com or contact us at info@okera.com .

SOURCE Okera

Related Links

www.okera.com

