OKEx Launches Initiative to Develop Global Compliance Standards for Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The initiative was announced in Malta at the DELTA Summit by Enzo Villani, a former Nasdaq executive who joined OKEx as the company's Head of International Strategy and Innovation. This SRO will be an independent, membership-based organization that is neutral and open to exchanges of all sizes and jurisdictions. Member exchanges will work together to define and adopt standards that will promote digital asset adoption globally, educate governments and regulators, and develop metrics and criteria for trading, listings, and reporting.

"Cryptocurrencies are global and decentralized, and the industry remains nascent, thus regulations by jurisdiction are not enough," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations for OKEx. "The only way for exchanges to grow and deliver impact is by joining together to develop practices and policies that will set a global standard and adapt to regional regulatory frameworks."

Exchanges must clarify their operational practices and procedures in order to best cooperate with governments and encourage innovation in this sector. OKEx invites other exchanges to join the company in establishing standards for market-making, listings, delistings of digital assets, and other items critical to the growth of the entire industry. Crypto exchanges share a common goal to protect investors and traders, and to foster innovation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Together, exchanges can more effectively set standards to usher in financial security for millions of people.

"While other organizations have introduced initiatives to elevate standards for crypto exchanges, most are focused on one jurisdiction. We applaud their efforts and OKEx will determine which ones are important to our customers. Our initiative is focused on creating a global SRO that can provide international standards," said Enzo Villani, Head of International Strategy and Innovation at OKEx. "We are in discussions with other exchanges and market participants to join us in formalizing a global SRO."

Stay tuned for further details to be disclosed.

ABOUT OKEx

OKEx (www.okex.com) is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

Follow OKEx on Twitter .

Check out OKEx's latest press materials in our Press Room .

SOURCE OKEx

Related Links

www.okex.com

