OKEx named "Crypto Exchange of the Year" at Malta Blockchain Awards

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, the Malta-based world-leading digital asset exchange, has been recognized as Crypto Exchange of the Year at the first edition of Malta Blockchain Awards. The award was presented in the ceremony held during Malta Blockchain Summit 2018 to recognize the companies, experts, and leaders who made outstanding contribution to the blockchain technology development in Malta.

The Crypto Exchange of the Year award is judged by 32 industry leaders and executives with combined experience in the blockchain Industry. Three exchanges were nominated in the category. OKEx stood out from fellow finalists Binance and BitBay.

"These awards are particularly gratifying as they reflect a vote of confidence from industry leaders, who recognize our ongoing efforts. Like we said, we dare to innovate and will keep pushing the limits of what is possible," said Andy Cheung, OKEx's Head of Operations.



"Receiving this honour is truly a testament to our unrelenting effort in making changes in the crypto and blockchain industry. We never stop innovating to create the best user experience, to build a robust ecosystem, to improve the crypto industry, and above all, to revolutionize our world with blockchain technology. As a leader, continuing to improve the ecosystem is not only our promise, it is also our responsibility."

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange founded in 2017, offering digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

Image link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nPbWS6T7otM9uoUdqvJTgRiy4jh1U3oL?usp=sharing

Follow OKEx on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OKEx_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/okexofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okex

Telegram: https://t.me/okexofficial_en

Website: https://www.okex.com

For Media Inquiries, please contact Jennifer Chow, PR Manager; email: Jennifer.chow@okex.com

SOURCE OKEx

Related Links

https://www.okex.com

