Oklahoma and Appriss Health Announce First Year Outcomes on Integration of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Data into Providers' Electronic Workflows Advancing

OKLAHOMA CITY and LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescribers in Oklahoma have made more than 15.5 million patient queries to the state's prescription monitoring program (PMP) database in the first year of an initiative between the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) and Appriss Health, a leader in cloud-based care coordination software and analytics solutions focused on behavioral health and substance use disorders that delivers seamless access to PMP data within the electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy management systems (PMS) of physicians across the state.

Donnie Anderson, Director, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said, "The successful integration of the PMP into electronic health records (EHRs) has provided healthcare providers and dispensers with the information they need to make important decisions about patient care. This integration is an essential component of our statewide strategy to reduce the misuse of prescription drugs in Oklahoma."

The OBN is fully paying for the state's physicians to connect to the state's PMP database using Appriss Health's PMP Gateway solution for a minimum of two years. Since 2020, there are 98 organizations, 1,110 facilities, and more than 8,000 prescribers integrated through PMP Gateway. The OBN launched the initiative using federal grants to help providers comply with a statutory requirement to check PMP data before prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and carisoprodol.

"The integration of Appriss's PMP Gateway has been the most significant enhancement to the EHR INTEGRIS has been able to provide for physicians to date. This has made patient care safer and easier for over 1,500 physicians and advance practice providers in our network, changing a process that took three to five minutes and a minimum of 50 clicks including typing, down to just two clicks and a near instantaneous result. It is a tremendous win for providers, patients and the system," said Eric Dedeke, M.D., Ambulatory Chief Medical Informatics Officer, INTEGRIS Health, Oklahoma.

According to OBN, an estimated 22% of drug overdose deaths in the state were opioid related in 2019. There were 197 drug overdose deaths that involved opioids in Oklahoma in 2019, of which 35% involved pharmaceutical opioids. Prescription opioid-involved death rates have been decreasing but remain a significant public health threat.

"We are proud to support Oklahoma and its physicians in maximizing the state's PMP effectiveness in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The addition of PMP Gateway enhances the state's aggressive, multi-pronged approach to curbing the opioid crisis," said Rob Cohen, president of Appriss Health.

Launched in 2014, Appriss Health's PMP Gateway, integrates real-time PMP data flowing across the nation via PMP InterConnect directly into physicians' and pharmacists' electronic workflows. Today, Gateway supports 43 out of 54 PMPs and delivers PMP information to 1 out of 3 U.S. prescribers, adding 110 new facility integrations, on average, every day.

