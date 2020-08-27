Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) Hosts "Gone Savin' Lives!" Blood Drive and COVID-19 Antibody Testing Event in Collaboration with DNI

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DNI, a tribally-owned prime contractor, is excited to announce its collaboration with OBI to provide a public blood drive in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, September 1, from 11-4. OBI will arrive in their "Bloodmobile," parking it in the NE parking lot of the 2000 N. Classen Blvd. office buildings.

Every donor will receive:

Coupon for a Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

FREE COVID-19 antibody test if desired

"Gone Savin' Lives!" t-shirt (colors will vary; while supplies last)

One choice of the following tickets:

One entry to the Science Museum of Oklahoma



Two entries to Safari Joe's H20 Water Park



One entry to Frontier City

ONE lucky donor to win a $250 Visa Gift Card!

Those interested in donating should schedule an appointment via the OBI donor portal or by calling OBI directly at 877.340.8777. Masks will be required for all donors. Those who elect to take a free COVID-19 antibody test will receive their results via mail after donating.

The COVID-19 antibody tests have been authorized by the FDA under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories and have not been FDA cleared or approved. The test has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against SARS-Cov-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Donors must be 18-years-old or older with a photo ID to receive an antibody test. OBI Blood Drives are managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

About Delaware Nation Industries: DNI is wholly owned by the Delaware Nation. DNI operates with a Shared Services Business Model with the corporate reach-back and proven management that allows them to leverage best practices across each contract.

Contact: Please contact Jason Pruner, Chief Executive Director @ Indigenous Technologies and Creative IT Solutions, at [email protected] or visit OBI.org for additional information.

