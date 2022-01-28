Oklahoma Cannabis Brand Chef Joey's Premium Edibles Announces Partnership with Children's Hospital Foundation for "Kisses for Cancer" Fundraising Initiative

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma-based Chef Joey's Premium Edibles, Delta Oil Company and Body Guac (all wholly owned subsidiaries of JDMG, LLC) are pleased to announce their partnership with Oklahoma City-based Children's Hospital Foundation (CHF) for February 2022 (National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month).

How to Participate in Chef Joey's #KissesForCancer charity initiative benefiting Oklahoma Children's Hospital Foundation. Chef Joey's #KissesForCancer charity initiative benefiting Oklahoma Children's Hospital Foundation.

The joint partnership's goal is to raise money through a campaign known as "Kisses for Cancer" (#kissesforcancer). The "Kisses for Cancer" fund raising audience is the Oklahoma medical marijuana market. Every time a person takes a selfie of them kissing Chef Joey's "face" (a pre-printed cut-out of his face) and posts the photo to Instagram mentioning @chefjoeysedibles and tagging #kissesforcancer, JDMG, LLC will donate $1 and CHF will match by allocating $1 of their own funds to the initiative. 100% of proceeds will go to the CHF's Pediatric Cancer Initiative. The donation goal is $2,000 by Feb 28, 2022.

JDMG, LLC and CHF are proud to work together to help the Oklahoma community.

"Children's Hospital Foundation is grateful to partner with the JDMG Family to raise funds for pediatric cancer during the month of February," said Kathy McCracken, Executive Director of Children's Hospital Foundation. "We are committed to ensure that Oklahoma's children battling pediatric cancer have the best health care possible, without leaving the state. Please join the fight against cancer and consider donating today!"

Chief Executive Officer of JDMG, LLC, Dallas Owens, said "We are honored to be able to play a role in assisting Children's Hospital Foundation. Our company has been particularly drawn to Children's Hospital Foundation's 'Bears in a Chair Program', who doesn't love a stuffed bear?"

In addition to raising funds for the fight against pediatric cancer, JDMG, LLC hopes to also raise awareness about the research being done on cannabis oil and cancer. Researchers have studied the effects of cannabinoids on cancer pain, and the world has seen a rise in recent years in the prescription of medical marijuana for cancer patients.

To help JDMG, LLC and CHF raise $2,000, learn more about the initiative and see the fun and creative ways others have participated by visiting the "Kisses for Cancer" website at chefjoeys.com/kissesforcancer.

About JDMG, LLC: JDMG, LLC and the Delta Oil Co. family of brands including Chef Joey's Premium Edibles, Delta Oil Co. and Body Guac were established in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2020. The brands' founders strive to be the highest quality and most scientifically accurate cannabis products on the market, and their products have already won multiple awards. For more information visit DeltaOilCo.com.

About Children's Hospital Foundation: Children's Hospital Foundation is an Oklahoma-based nonprofit 501(c) (3) charitable organization that improves the health of children through its support of research, education, and clinical care at the Oklahoma Health Center. To learn more about Children's Hospital Foundation visit, Oklahoma Children's Hospital Foundation (chfkids.com).

Media Contact:

Dallas Owens

813-240-5450

[email protected]

chefjoeys.com/kissesforcancer

SOURCE JDMG, LLC