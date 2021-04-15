Oklahoma City plumbing expert offers water-saving tips for spring and summer

"The amount of water that is lost through small leaks, old or inefficient appliances and inattention can be staggering," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "But all of those are usually easy to address, and in most cases the savings will quickly make up for the cost of any improvements or upgrades. Many homeowners are letting money go right down the drain because their plumbing system is outdated or in need of basic maintenance. In addition, water is an essential resource that we all have to share, and we take that seriously here at Champion Plumbing."

Harpole recommends the following best practices to Oklahoma City homeowners:

Look for leaks. Even a small drip from a faucet can waste gallons of water daily, and bigger leaks can lead to home and property damage. Keep an eye out for water damage or accumulated moisture, listen for the sound of running or dripping water and monitor your water bill for unexpected spikes in use.

Only wash full loads. When using your dishwasher or washing machine, make sure you don't start a cycle unless it is completely full. Many appliances will use the same amount of water regardless of the load, and the wasted water from half-loads adds up quickly.

Don't leave the faucet running if you're not using it. Turn off the tap while you're brushing your teeth or washing dishes, then turn it back on to rinse. Installing a faucet aerator can reduce waste by as much as 30%.

Heat water more efficiently. If it takes too long to get hot water for your shower, have a professional check the insulation on your pipes or look for built-up sediment. You can also consider equipment upgrades like a hot water recirculation pump or a tankless water heater.

Skip the bath. You'll pay for the luxury of a long soak in the tub, which can use up to 70 gallons of water, compared to 10-25 for a shower.

