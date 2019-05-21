Oklahoma Department of Securities Data Privacy Incident

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Department of Securities ("Department") is addressing a data privacy incident that involved personal information of certain individuals. To date, the Department has no evidence of actual fraudulent misuse of the information, however, in an abundance of caution, notice of the incident is being provided to potentially affected individuals, as well as certain state and federal regulators.

On December 11, 2018, the Department received notice of a vulnerability in a firewall that made a Department server accessible. The Department took immediate steps to close the vulnerability, and took the server offline. The Department launched an investigation into this incident, and hired third party investigators to confirm what information, if any, may have been accessible. The Department reported this incident to the FBI, and has cooperated with its investigation.

On or about April 15, 2019, after a thorough review, the Department confirmed the population of potentially impacted individuals. The Department is in the process of properly notifying the affected individuals. A dedicated call line has been established for questions. The State of Oklahoma has provided an offer for complimentary credit monitoring to all affected individuals, as well as providing affected individuals with information regarding steps they can take to place a credit freeze or fraud alert on their credit file. These individuals are encouraged to regularly review their financial account statements for any suspicious activity. Individuals who discover unusual activity should promptly report their findings to local law enforcement, and their financial institution, if applicable. If you would like further information, please contact the dedicated call center at (866) 506-7888 (toll free) Monday through Friday between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm EST, and Saturday/Sunday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm EST, excluding major national holidays.

The Oklahoma Department of Securities takes information privacy and security matters extremely seriously and will remain vigilant in its efforts to safeguard and protect personal information, while taking any additional steps that may be necessary to mitigate and remediate this incident.

SOURCE Oklahoma Department of Securities