Oklahoma Entrepreneur Honored with Inclusion in 76th Edition of Who's Who in America

From struggles as a low-income single mother to success across multiple boundaries

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who, the world's leading biographical publisher, has announced that Carol Mersch has been added to the 2022 list of pioneers who shaped our world. Mersch is a highly successful entrepreneur who has gained the attention of major industry leaders in virtually every aspect of business she touches.

An Oklahoma author and journalist specializing in narrative non-fiction, she has published ten books and numerous articles in areas of space exploration, spirituality, and criminal justice.

In this April 18, 2017 file photo, author Carol Mersch holds a copy of a microfilm Bible that flew in orbit around the moon on Apollo 13 (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). A rare Apollo 14 Lunar Bible carried to the surfaceof the moon by Lunar Module Pilot Edgar Mitchell February 5, 1971, on behalf of the 40,000-member Apollo Prayer League. The jewel encased microfilm Bible produced by NCR contains all 1,245 pages of the King James Bible. One of the rare copy of the Lunar Bible is on display at he Museum of the Bible in DC.

Before launching her writing career, she served at the executive level of two Fortune 1000 companies as Director of Information Technology (IT) and at the helm of three privately held companies where she received local and national recognition for her contributions to community and civic endeavors.

In 1999 her firm, Mersch-Bacher Associates, was awarded the Blue Star Award for entrepreneurship featured on a nationally televised PBS special and cited in the New York Times as the smallest company to forge an alliance with IBM for a major software product.

During this time, she served as Chairman of the City of Tulsa Information Technology Advisory Board charged with overseeing migration of Tulsa's information systems into an integrated data network. In 1998, her company was honored with the IBM International Award in Community Service by a committee of IBM world leaders, including China, Australia, Europe, and the U.S.

On a personal level, in 1999 she received the Oklahoma Family & Children Services Award for "Special Parenting" as a single parent who achieved success under conditions of extreme adversity and financial hardship, the Tulsa Women's Pinnacle Award, and Tulsa Woman Businessperson of the Year.

After sale of her companies in 2000, she left the corporate world to pursue development of non-fiction books "that make a difference."

Her close friendship with Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell led her to author The Apostles of Apollo: The Journey of the Bible to the Moon and the Untold Stories of America's Race Into Space (Pen-L Publishing, 2010), for which she was accepted into the Mayborn Literary Guild in 2013. Her literary document "Religion, Space Exploration and Secular Society" was accepted by Taylor & Frances, a national consortium in the UK offering document subscription services for museums, libraries, and universities, including the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. Her recent book, Guilty When Black, exposes the vagaries of criminal justice in America through the case of a young Black girl falsely accused of second-degree murder.

During 2011-2018, she was featured on Houston Fox26, Tulsa ABC News, BBC World Radio, Dallas CBS Radio KRLD, MSNBC, CNN Faith, Ireland's NewsTalk, and two magazines in Europe, Spaceflight Magazine and Sorted, for her research into the first "Lunar Bible" covered in her book The Apostles of Apollo. The historic Bibles carried to the moon and their heirship have been featured by the Associated Press, the Houston Chronicle, USA today, The New York times, MSNBC, Fox News, CNN Belief, and Al Jazeera "America Tonight."

Mersch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Oklahoma State University with graduate courses in law and was named to the Phi Kappa Phi national scholastic honor society.

She was previously listed in Who's Who in Science and Engineering and Who's Who in Finance and Engineering. Due to her noteworthy accomplishments and prominence within her field, Marquis Who's Who has selected Mersch for the 76th edition of Who's Who in America.

