Oklahoma Hemp Company Promotes Hemp Education

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Native American Hemp LLC (NAH) announces the 2020 Oklahoma Hemp Summit in partnership with the Absentee Shawnee Economic Development Authority. The Summit takes place at 2029 James L. Edwards Lane, Shawnee, OK 74801 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Oklahoma Hemp Summit

The Summit is for those interested in learning more about the hemp industry and current opportunities, as presented by select individuals, businesses, and government employees who are currently involved in the hemp industry. This one-day event is one of the first hemp summits to be held at a Tribally owned facility, hosted by Native American owned entities, and open to the general public. Speakers include Governor John Johnson, the Governor of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, providing the Summit's opening remarks and Secretary Sean Kouplen, the State of Oklahoma's Secretary of Commerce, delivering the Keynote Address.

NAH provides education to those who are interested in learning more about the hemp industry and consults with tribes and businesses across the nation. NAH works closely with tribes to establish and regulate their own hemp programs and laws within their reservation and jurisdictional boundaries, without state oversight. NAH drafts hemp codes and creates hemp programs for Tribal Governments across the country, along with establishing business plans and guidance in the hemp industry. NAH believes that every Tribe should have their own hemp plan and regulatory program.

For more information about or to register for the Oklahoma Hemp Summit, visit the Summit's website: www.oklahomahempsummit.com. Additional information on Native American Hemp can be found on their website: www.nativeamericanhemp.us.

