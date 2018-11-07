Oklahoma Insurance Department Staff Shows Commitment to Professional Development

"I am extremely proud of our employees for taking their insurance knowledge to the next level," said Doak. "Not only does it show a commitment to high-level public service, but it also sets them up for lifelong professional success. Their enhanced knowledge will greatly serve the state of Oklahoma and its insurance consumers."

The OID was recently honored by the Life Office Management Association (LOMA) with the Excellence in Education Award. This award recognizes those doing an outstanding job of talent development through LOMA's professional designation programs. The OID is the only state insurance department to obtain the award in 2018.

Assistant Commissioner Cuc Nguyen has earned 11 designations and serves as Designation Program Mentor for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In her role, she helps OID employees enroll in the NAIC Designation Program and advocates for the program.

"The NAIC Insurance Regulation Professional Designation Program is designed to provide our state insurance regulators with an opportunity for professional growth through completion of specific educational requirements," said NAIC CEO Mike Consedine. "We congratulate the OID for their dedication to impressive professional growth."

Deputy Commissioner Joel Sander is currently working on the highest available designation from the NAIC, Investment Professional in Insurance Regulation. Once his final project is complete, he'll be the second person in the country to earn the designation. Sander also earned his Certified Financial Examiner Certificate from the Society of Financial Examiners (SOFE).

About the Oklahoma Insurance Department

The Oklahoma Insurance Department, an agency of the State of Oklahoma, is responsible for the education and protection of the insurance-buying public and for oversight of the insurance industry in the state.

For more information, contact:

Kelly Dexter

405-522-0683

Kelly.Dexter@oid.ok.gov

SOURCE Oklahoma Insurance Department

