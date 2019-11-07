Oklahoma Proton Center Celebrates 3,000th Patient Graduation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Don Burgess, a Tulsa resident, was successfully treated for prostate cancer. "I had a number of options presented to me," said Mr. Burgess, "but after doing my research it became clear that proton therapy was the best option to treat the cancer while also allowing me to maintain a high quality of life."

The Center has now treated patients from 38 different states and 14 different countries and continues to treat many patients from around the region. This includes Mr. Burgess who drove an hour and a half to and from treatment every day.

"For me the travel was not going to be a barrier to getting the best treatment," said Mr. Burgess. "And this may sound unusual since we're talking about cancer treatment, but I looked forward to getting to the center every day because it is such a welcoming environment. All of the staff there treated me like family. I can't say enough about the quality of care provided by the team."

"Proton Therapy has been proven time and again through rigorous clinical studies to offer many cancer patients a high likelihood of cure while reducing the risk of side effects as compared to other forms of treatment," said Dr. John Chang, who treated Mr. Burgess. "We are fortunate to have this state-of-the-art facility in Oklahoma City."

Oklahoma Proton Center has treated a variety of different cancers over the past decade including breast, lung, head and neck, prostate, brain, gastro-intestinal, lymphoma and other cancers. Clinical thought leaders recommend that any patient with a solid tumor who is prescribed radiation should consider proton therapy as an option.

Patients who want to learn more about proton therapy can contact Oklahoma Proton Center at (405) 773-6700 or visit their website at www.okcproton.com

About Oklahoma Proton Center

The Oklahoma Proton Center opened in August of 2009 as the 6th proton center in the United States and remains one of just 32 active proton centers in the United States. The clinical team at the facility is one of the most experienced in the industry and the center has been a leader and pioneer in the field for the past 10 years. The center has four treatment rooms and treats as many as 70+ patients per day.

About Proton Therapy

Proton Therapy is the most precise form of radiation treatment for cancer available today. The physics of protons allow physicians to deliver them into cancer cells where they stop thus avoiding damage to surrounding healthy tissue and critical organs. Proton Therapy is routinely used at some of the nation's leading cancer hospitals and more than 200,000 patients have been successfully treated worldwide.

