Okuma Welcomes Newest Member to Partners in THINC Network

BIG KAISER manufactures high-performance, high-tolerance tooling with a broad product portfolio including tool holders, boring tools, cutting tools, workholding and measuring instruments that are engineered to exacting standards. One of BIG KAISER's most notable innovations is the BIG-PLUS Spindle System, where the shank contacts the spindle taper and the spindle face simultaneously to provide increased tool rigidity, accuracy and repeatability.

"We are excited to have BIG KAISER as a member of the Partners in THINC network, particularly since Okuma machining centers are equipped with BIG-PLUS Spindle Systems! Our companies have worked closely together for several years, and now our formal alliance will further enhance our mutual offerings to customers," said Wade Anderson, manager of Okuma's Partners in THINC network program.

Partners in THINC is a collaborative network of 40+ companies that service the metal-cutting and manufacturing industries. The partners come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturers.

As a member of Partners in THINC, BIG KAISER's goal is to help Okuma customers achieve their highest level of productivity by identifying opportunities in an operation and delivering solutions that provide true and measurable performance advantages, said Jack Burley, president and COO of BIG KAISER.

About BIG KAISER

BIG KAISER is a worldwide leader in high-precision tooling systems and solutions for the metalcutting industry that guarantee extreme accuracy and repeatability. Our products are of the utmost quality — manufactured with materials and craftsmanship that enable superior performance. As a member of the BIG DAISHOWA Group (Osaka, Japan), BIG KAISER has grown into a well-recognized global tooling provider, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Switzerland and Japan. In addition, BIG KAISER is the North American representative of Speroni tool measuring machines, Sphinx high performance drills, mptec measuring stands, Tekusa spindle cleaners and the UNILOCK zero-point workholding system by Innotool.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools and controls. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, controls, drives, motors, encoders, and spindles, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies , Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. https://www.okuma.com | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

