LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other) is excited to announce its end of year fundraising campaign, " OLASTEO Dough Day ," happening on Friday, November 20, 2020! Contributions on #OLASTEODoughDay, or #ODD2020, will have an immediate impact on students in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts. The initial goal is to raise $20,000, which will fully fund OLASTEO's December 2020 Winter Virtual Experience and remaining Embracing Differences Speaker Series events through May 2021.

OLASTEO Dough Day 2020

"These uncertain times have been exceptionally challenging for our scholars and their families. We are determined to provide innovative, memorable, and enriching experiences for our students, which is only possible with the support of our donors, sponsors, and community partners," said Aaron Friedman, Executive Director and co-founder of OLASTEO.

OLASTEO has partnered with DEUX, a line of functional, plant-based cookie doughs enhanced with immunity boosting vitamins, collagen, and protein, to bring you OLASTEO Dough Day 2020, featuring DEUX. "The OLASTEO experience has always included a love for unique, diverse, and interesting food experiences. When we had to transition from in-person trips to virtual programming, we adjusted our excursions' foodie component by bringing the food to the students. Partnering with DEUX for #OLASTEODoughDay was a perfect way to extend this to our fundraising efforts," said Ceci Friedman, co-founder of OLASTEO.

The co-founders of DEUX, Scout Brisson, and Sabeena Ladha, worked together with Aaron Friedman at Los Angeles-based Venture Capital firm, M13. It was there that they formed a tight friendship, rallying around their desire to level the equity scale by helping to create a more inclusive world.

"Taste is at the forefront of DEUX products, along with clean ingredients that consumers can feel good about, and a dose of activism and social responsibility, which are in our team's DNA. Because of that, we're thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with OLASTEO and help the youth of South Los Angeles," said Scout Brisson, co-founder of DEUX.

All "dough-nations" made during OLASTEO Dough Day will translate into opportunity tickets towards Dough Day swag bags. Every $20 donation earns you one (1) ticket, so the more you give, the more chances you receive to win free cookie dough and a lot more.

Follow OLASTEO on social media (@OLASTEO) throughout the day as they will have special guests, live music, and opportunities to make your "dough-nation" go further with surprise "Dough Day Double Ups." For more information or to "dough-nate" online, please visit https://olasteo.org/odd2020.

ABOUT OLASTEO

At OLASTEO (our lives as seen through each other), our mission is to create experiences that empower students to serve as catalysts for social impact. We do this by curating a roster of influential speakers, interactive workshops, and immersive trips, which expose our scholars from the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts to a broad range of world views. Since early March, we recognized our obligation to pivot quickly to a virtual landscape to continue providing enriching journeys for our student community, who feel the impact of this global pandemic much more severely than most.

ABOUT DEUX

DEUX is a functional foods brand that believes good-for-you should taste good. The products are all vegan, gluten-free, made with clean ingredients, and added boosts of essential vitamins and supplements. DEUX cookie doughs will be sold direct-to-consumer nationally, in Erewhon stores in Los Angeles, and via on-demand delivery apps on the east coast starting in October, taking an omnichannel approach to reaching consumers.

