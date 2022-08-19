Old-Age Decline Is Not Inevitable - Learn How to 'Put Old on Hold' with Advanced TruAge™ Diagnostic Testing: Discover Actual Age vs Chronological Age

93-year-old magazine editor, Barbara Morris, currently lives the active life of a 70-year-old

SURPRISE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and pharmacist Barbara Morris recently sat down to discuss her active-living secrets, hoping to help Boomers and older women avoid premature decline – a condition too often assumed to be an inevitable consequence of aging. Crediting her vibrancy to a healthy lifestyle and insider knowledge on how aging actually works, Morris continues to be a prolific writer and senior health advocate into her 90s. She currently publishes a free monthly e-magazine – Put Old on Hold – that discusses these issues and most importantly, how to establish a solid epigenetic baseline with important age testing from TruDiagnostic™ Labs.

"What I still find shocking is just how resigned most people seem to be about their aging process," said Ms. Morris. "Like aging is some oncoming train that you can do nothing about. Women are especially susceptible to this line of thinking because we spend our whole lives being bombarded by society's expectations of what we should look like – what 'beautiful' and 'active' means. Movies and advertising tell us that our shelf-life is 45-years or less. And even though we all know that's just nonsense – it is dangerous nonsense. Because so many choose to believe it."

What is TruAge?

Biological age is the real age of the body's cells. Some people age faster, some slower, and each body responds differently to the food it is given, the exercise it receives, and the mind-body connection. It takes a DNA test to establish for certain the biological age of any given person. And biological age can be reversed.

TruAge is powered by SuperClock, an innovative chip that reads 850,000 different spots on the genome and using AI machine learning to continue improving over time. With each new test, the system gets more accurate and more focused. And unlike chronological age, biological age can tell scientists some important lifechanging facts: how healthy someone is, how they can mitigate the effects of their chronological age, and even when that person might be expected to die.

"We can treat old age like it is a curable disease, and this is best achieved by embracing innovative thinking and healthy behaviors as early in life as possible," said Ms. Morris. "Unfortunately, we create much of our decline by automatically adopting traditional but outdated horse-and buggy-procedures, beliefs, and behaviors. The Put Old on Hold Journal is the only site on the web that shows, tells, and helps people think and live differently, avoiding old social norms that steal years of youthful vitality."

More than just testing, TruAge gives individuals the time and chance to make positive lifestyle changes that will influence their future in terms of improved mental and physical health. And each test comes with a series of targeted, individualized suggestions that help clients change their behaviors so they can remain as biologically young as possible.

"Our mind has a profound power to affect our body – there are reams of research data to support this," said Ms. Morris. "What if you could discover that your TruAge? How would that shape your experience, for instance, if you found out you were actually two decades younger than you thought you were? I find these are the sorts of questions that can change lives. Go ahead and ask yourself: What is your TruAge? Maybe it's time you found out."

About TruDiagnostic Labs

TruDiagnostic is an advanced lab that operates out of a private, HIPAA compliant, CLIA-Certified facility in Lexington, Kentucky. Processing all samples with the utmost care and privacy, TruDiagnostic does no third-party testing and absolutely no third-party personal data sharing. Learn more at: www.TruDiagnostic.com.

About Barbara Morris

Barbara Morris is a pharmacist, writer, and ageless activist for Boomers, advocating balanced non-traditional lifelong growth and productivity. She publishes the monthly online anti-aging Put Old on Hold Journal and is the author of six books, including "No More Little Old Ladies," "I Don't Wanna Be My Mother," and her latest, "The NEW Put Old on Hold" – all available via Amazon. Learn more about her work at: www.BarbaraMorris.com.

