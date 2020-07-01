Old Bridge Cellars Partners with Greg Norman Estates to Unveil Brand Evolution

"This business started as a passion project for me 24 years ago, so it is incredible to have created a legacy brand that my family can continue to carry on for another generation," said Greg Norman. "It has always been my goal to over deliver on quality and style for the price point, and our new portfolio takes it to a new level."

Old Bridge Cellars, who focuses on winemaking, sales and marketing for the Greg Norman Estates brand, partnered with the Normans in 2019 to build upon a solid foundation and usher in a new era for the wine. The reimagined portfolio features seven wines from premier winegrowing regions in South Australia, California and Marlborough. The new winemakers, each with decades of experience and considered specialists in their respective regions, include Sam Bennett from te Pā winery in Marlborough, New Zealand; Kate Goodman of Penley Estate in Coonawarra, South Australia; Ben Riggs proprietor of McLaren Vintners in McLaren Vale, South Australia; and Bill Nancarrow hailing from Goosecross Cellars in Napa Valley. The collaboration of the Norman family with these highly regarded winemakers from around the world aims to deliver a more refined and terroir-driven approach to winemaking.

After an impressive foray into the culinary world as a chef in Napa Valley, Morgan joined Greg Norman Estates 12 years ago and has been instrumental in the brand identity as well as representing her family's business with both consumers and trade. In her new and expanded role, she will drive the creative and winemaking style, working closely with the winemakers and Old Bridge Cellars.

"Our family's passion and commitment to Greg Norman Estates is something that I have grown up admiring, appreciating and learning from," said Morgan Norman. "The new collaboration between Old Bridge Cellars, our outstanding new winemakers - Kate, Ben, Bill and Sam - and our family, is the perfect recipe for Greg Norman Estates. I am thrilled to be a part of continuing to help grow our family's business for many more years to come."

"The opportunity we have to revitalize an established brand with new, higher quality benchmarks while keeping the pricing the same shows our commitment to double down on the Norman family's priority to over deliver for the price," said Rob Buono, President of Old Bridge Cellars. "Shifting Greg Norman Estates to an artisanal winemaking approach is absolutely in our wheelhouse and we're eager to see how the new wine styles are received in the market."

As part of the brand evolution, Greg Norman Estates has debuted a new contemporary look and feel including a new label design and screwcap closures. The new wines will roll out across the U.S. this summer available in retail, restaurants and online. To purchase Greg Norman Estates today, please visit www.obcwines.com/buy.

About Greg Norman Estates

Greg Norman's passion for fine wine was the genesis of Greg Norman Estates—a collection of wines produced from some of finest growing regions in California, New Zealand and Greg's homeland of Australia. An avid wine collector and strong believer in the role of wine in an active, easygoing lifestyle, Greg's aim is to produce approachable wines that can compete with the best on the wine world stage. www.gregnormanestateswine.com

About Old Bridge Cellars

Old Bridge Cellars is a leading importer, sales and marketing specialist based in Napa, California. For more than 25 years, OBC's portfolio has been recognized for its collection of independently owned benchmark, regional estates that include d'Arenberg, Leeuwin Estate, John Duval Wines, Giant Steps, Innocent Bystander, Brokenwood, Greywacke, Maison L'Envoyé and Clos Du Val. www.obcwines.com

