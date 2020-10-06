Old Dominion Freight Line's Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet

THOMASVILLE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results before opening of trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion's quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through November 4, 2020, at 719–457–0820, confirmation number 8105860.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

