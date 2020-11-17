Old Pal announces expansion into Oklahoma with Globus Distribution.

"It's been exciting to watch the Oklahoma cannabis market take off. With its thriving retail landscape and growing consumer base, we're confident Old Pal will be well positioned to support patients needs and our partners." Rusty Wilenkin, Old Pal CEO + Co-founder.

Andrew Berman, former CEO of Harborside,Inc., a top dispensary in California, brought the parties together and acted as a strategic advisor to both sides. "Old Pal is one of the great brands to emerge from California since adult use began in 2018 – it's a brand I got to know quite well while running Harborside," said Berman. "Its focus on delivering quality cannabis at a fair price always creates a positive experience for its customers. This value proposition, combined with Globus' deep understanding of the Oklahoma market, will be a powerful combination serving Oklahoma's cannabis community and patients."

Old Pal launched in April of 2018 with the promise of providing classic shareable cannabis to the masses. Since then, the brand has become a household name in California and Nevada. Old Pal has grown to a top selling brand in both markets, currently holding 16% of total cannabis market sales in NV, while in CA the brand ranks second place for flower sales by unit volume, both according to BDS Analytics data from September 2020.

Globus Distribution's goal is to provide simple and turnkey solutions for brands like Old Pal to expand into the Oklahoma market and beyond as Globus continues to grow their licensing footprint in other states. This will allow national brands to accelerate their expansion by working with one partner like Globus in multiple states.

"Our team is extremely selective about who we work with and we are excited to bring quality Old Pal products to the Oklahoma's medical marijuana patients," said Heather Fry, Oklahoma spokesperson for Globus Distribution. "Globus is building our distribution footprint in Oklahoma and we look forward to getting Old Pal products on the shelves of the leading stores among more than 1,500 dispensaries across our great state." Globus will make Old Pal products available in Oklahoma in December 2020 and its sales team is already taking pre-orders directly and via LeafLink.

ABOUT OLD PAL

Old Pal is a multistate lifestyle cannabis company focused on providing value to consumers offering quality products and trusted consistency. Through strategic partnerships within the industry, the brand has secured high quality, dependable production and distribution. With the incorporation of culture-focused design and marketing, Old Pal has defined a much-needed new space within the industry; a space curating an accessible lifestyle beyond stoner culture. Visit https://oldpal.com to learn more. For media inquiries and general information please contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT GLOBUS DISTRIBUTION

Globus Distribution is a multistate organization building a portfolio of cannabis licenses and brands in Oklahoma and beyond. The company has cultivated long-established relationships in the states where they do business. Globus is expanding by bringing leading national cannabis brands to Oklahoma. The company is focused on building distribution relationships with a network of successful dispensaries throughout the state.

