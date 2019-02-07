Old Point Appoints Thomas Hotchkiss as New Chief Credit Officer

"We are happy to welcome Tom to the Old Point family. His extensive experience will be a great asset to Old Point and will be integral as we continue with our strategies for efficiency and growth," said Rob Shuford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Point National Bank.

Mr. Hotchkiss has a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Richmond. He participates in the University of Richmond Spider Club, Lake Society and the Corporate Sponsorship Committee of the Tuckahoe Elementary Parent Teacher Association.

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF) with branches throughout Hampton Roads. It is a full service bank offering a wide range of financial services, from free checking and comprehensive commercial services to home equity products. OldPoint.com

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at lwright@oldpoint.com

SOURCE Old Point Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.oldpoint.com

