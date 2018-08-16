Old Point Releases Third Quarter 2018 Results

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ: OPOF) reported net income of $1.6 million and earnings per share of $0.31 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2018, which excluded $48 thousand in after tax merger costs, were $1.6 million, or $0.32 per share.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $3.5 million, or $0.69 per share. Excluding the effect of $732 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $4.3 million, or $0.83 per share.

Robert Shuford, Jr., President and CEO of Old Point National Bank, said, "Strong revenues and solid expense control contributed to continuing improvement in our core operating metrics this quarter. Our earnings of $1.6 million for the quarter reflects over 100% growth from the third quarter of last year and 12% growth over operating earnings in the second quarter of this year. Gross revenues were $13.2 million for the quarter, reflecting growth of 12.5% over the same quarter last year. We remain focused on building the franchise and improving our operational efficiency."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

Net interest income improved to $8.5 million , an increase of 1.1% over the previous quarter and 10.1% over the third quarter of 2017.

Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.62% compared to 0.39% in the prior quarter and 0.32% in the third quarter of 2017. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.64% compared to 0.57% and 0.32% in the second quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017, respectively.

The net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) improved to 3.67% from 3.65% in the prior quarter and 3.64% in the third quarter of 2017.

Total assets as of September 30, 2018 were $1.0 billion , representing growth of $43.6 million , or 4.4%, from December 31, 2017 and $70.9 million , or 7.4%, from September 30, 2017 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $8.5 million, an increase of $89 thousand, or 1.1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $784 thousand, or 10.1%, from the third quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter growth in net interest income was principally the result of higher yields on earnings assets which was partially offset by higher funding costs. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher average earning asset balances as well as higher yields. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67%, up from 3.65% in the prior quarter and 3.64% in the same period a year ago. The margin improvement was primarily due to increases in average loan yields which outweighed higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $17.5 million as of September 30, 2018, up from $16.4 million at June 30, 2018 and $14.2 million at September 30, 2017. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.70%, which compares to 1.59% at June 30, 2018 and 1.49% at September 30, 2017. Non-accrual loans decreased to $13.0 million from $13.9 million at June 30, 2018 but increased from $10.2 million at September 30, 2017. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased to $4.3 million from $2.3 million at June 30, 2018 and $4.0 million at September 30, 2017. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2018, approximately $2.4 million were government-guaranteed student and small business loans. Other real estate owned totaled $133 thousand at September 30, 2018 compared to $251 thousand at June 30, 2018. The Company had no other real estate owned at September 30, 2017.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $10.2 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $9.9 million at June 30, 2018 and $8.9 million at September 30, 2017. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.31% at September 30, 2018 compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2018 and 1.28% at September 30, 2017. Annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This compares to 0.22% in the preceding quarter and 0.60% in the third quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.4 million which represents a decline of $51 thousand, or 1.5%, from the previous quarter and an increase of $219 thousand, or 6.9% from the third quarter of 2017. The decrease relative to the prior quarter was largely due to a $40 thousand net gain on securities sales in the second quarter; there were no security sales in the third quarter of 2018. For both the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, total noninterest income was $10.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. This represents a decrease of $791 thousand, or 7.7%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $518 thousand, or 5.8%, from the third quarter of 2017. The linked quarter decline was mainly attributable to reduced salaries and employee benefits and merger related expenses, while the year ago quarter increase is mainly associated with increased staffing related to acquisition growth.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of September 30, 2018 were $1.0 billion, an increase of $43.6 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2017. Net loans held for investment increased $40.1 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2017 to $769.2 million. The growth in net loans and total assets was largely the result of the Citizens National Bank (Citizens) acquisition, which was completed on April 1, 2018.

Total liabilities increased $40.4 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $57.7 million, or 7.4%, to $841.3 million from December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $14.8 million, or 6.6%, savings deposits increased $22.0 million, or 6.4%, and time deposits increased $20.9 million, or 9.8%. Overnight repurchase agreements declined $2.6 million, or 12.5%, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $7.5 million, or 11.1%, from December 31, 2017. Even though the Tier 1 leverage ratio was compressed a modest 14 basis points to 9.84% at September 30, 2018, total stockholders' equity increased 3.3% from December 31, 2017 to $99.6 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, net operating ROA, and operating efficiency ratio. A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding future financial performance; future impacts of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act on the Company's operations; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of increases in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Citizens will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period. Other factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; cyber threats, attacks and events; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Jeff Farrar, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President/Finance of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-728-1248, or Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-728-1743.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 (unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 15,539 $ 13,420 Interest-bearing due from banks 12,519 908 Federal funds sold 561 84 Cash and cash equivalents 28,619 14,412 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 142,288 157,121 Restricted securities, at cost 3,869 3,846 Loans held for sale 1,033 779 Loans, net 769,204 729,092 Premises and equipment, net 37,278 37,197 Bank-owned life insurance 26,567 25,981 Goodwill 1,611 621 Other real estate owned, net 133 - Core deposit intangible, net 418 - Other assets 14,420 12,777 Total assets $ 1,025,440 $ 981,826 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 240,528 $ 225,716 Savings deposits 367,085 345,053 Time deposits 233,698 212,825 Total deposits 841,311 783,594 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings - 10,000 Overnight repurchase agreements 18,116 20,693 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000 67,500 Other borrowings 2,850 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,588 3,651 Total liabilities 925,865 885,438 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

5,181,810 and 5,019,703 shares outstanding (includes 12,083

and 2,245 shares of nonvested restricted stock, respectively) 25,849 25,087 Additional paid-in capital 20,624 17,270 Retained earnings 56,794 54,738 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (3,692) (707) Total stockholders' equity 99,575 96,388 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,025,440 $ 981,826

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 Interest and Dividend Income: Loans, including fees $ 8,865 $ 8,688 $ 7,642 $ 25,448 $ 21,532 Due from banks 68 22 4 94 12 Federal funds sold 5 8 1 15 6 Securities: Taxable 510 499 487 1,503 1,474 Tax-exempt 291 302 385 937 1,232 Dividends and interest on all other securities 75 75 49 210 98 Total interest and dividend income 9,814 9,594 8,568 28,207 24,354 Interest Expense: Savings deposits 164 141 103 409 240 Time deposits 774 698 560 2,088 1,599 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 41 42 13 93 26 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 320 287 161 931 233 Total interest expense 1,299 1,168 837 3,521 2,098 Net interest income 8,515 8,426 7,731 24,686 22,256 Provision for loan losses 749 575 1,275 1,849 2,925 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,766 7,851 6,456 22,837 19,331 Noninterest Income: Fiduciary and asset management fees 904 916 903 2,803 2,820 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,095 1,078 1,001 3,043 2,844 Other service charges, commissions and fees 873 941 843 2,668 2,562 Bank-owned life insurance income 202 173 198 584 595 Mortgage banking income 240 236 172 617 462 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net - 40 2 120 89 Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage - - - - 550 Other operating income 59 40 35 104 114 Total noninterest income 3,373 3,424 3,154 9,939 10,036 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,608 5,935 5,104 17,020 15,650 Occupancy and equipment 1,557 1,487 1,444 4,521 4,347 Data processing 317 373 266 993 749 FDIC insurance 160 186 128 537 322 Customer development 143 135 153 460 451 Professional services 482 537 508 1,507 1,401 Employee professional development 195 208 196 595 651 Other taxes 134 142 141 446 422 ATM and other losses 103 157 103 357 435 Loss (gain) on other real estate owned - 86 - 86 (18) Merger expenses 48 391 - 644 - Other operating expenses 680 581 866 1,895 2,103 Total noninterest expense 9,427 10,218 8,909 29,061 26,513 Income before income taxes 1,712 1,057 701 3,715 2,854 Income tax expense (benefit) 115 65 (56) 184 (6) Net income $ 1,597 $ 992 $ 757 $ 3,531 $ 2,860 Basic Earnings per Share: Weighted average shares outstanding 5,181,343 5,177,233 4,993,805 5,126,808 4,985,135 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.69 $ 0.57 Diluted Earnings per Share: Weighted average shares outstanding 5,181,343 5,177,233 5,003,785 5,126,832 4,997,231 Net income per share of common stock $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.69 $ 0.57 Cash Dividends Declared per Share: $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 $ 0.33

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates For the quarter ended September 30, (unaudited) 2018 2017 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS Loans* $ 777,179 $ 8,880 4.57% $ 659,926 $ 7,142 4.33% Investment securities: Taxable 94,674 510 2.15% 103,485 491 1.90% Tax-exempt* 47,458 368 3.10% 70,805 636 3.59% Total investment securities 142,132 878 2.47% 174,290 1,127 2.59% Interest-bearing due from banks 13,389 68 2.03% 1,316 3 0.91% Federal funds sold 950 5 2.11% 1,248 2 0.64% Other investments 3,869 75 7.75% 2,098 35 6.67% Total earning assets 937,519 $ 9,906 4.23% 838,878 $ 8,309 3.96% Allowance for loan losses (10,184) (9,025) Other non-earning assets 103,231 102,655 Total assets $ 1,030,566 $ 932,508 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Time and savings deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 28,001 $ 2 0.03% $ 28,438 $ 2 0.03% Money market deposit accounts 243,556 140 0.23% 235,539 60 0.10% Savings accounts 88,345 22 0.10% 82,217 11 0.05% Time deposits 235,443 774 1.31% 203,819 520 1.02% Total time and savings deposits 595,345 938 0.63% 550,013 593 0.43% Federal funds purchased, repurchase agreements and other borrowings 32,800 41 0.50% 26,302 8 0.12% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000 320 2.13% 26,374 72 1.09% Total interest-bearing liabilities 688,145 1,299 0.76% 602,689 673 0.45% Demand deposits 238,592 227,880 Other liabilities 3,382 5,586 Stockholders' equity 100,447 96,353 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,030,566 $ 932,508 Net interest margin $ 8,607 3.67% $ 7,636 3.64% *Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in prior periods **Annualized

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates For the nine months ended September 30, (unaudited) 2018 2017 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate** Balance Expense Rate** ASSETS Loans* $ 767,101 $ 25,492 4.43% $ 638,262 $ 13,953 4.37% Investment securities: Taxable 94,907 1,503 2.11% 105,303 987 1.87% Tax-exempt* 51,717 1,186 3.06% 71,618 1,283 3.58% Total investment securities 146,624 2,689 2.45% 176,921 2,270 2.57% Interest-bearing due from banks 6,481 94 1.93% 1,710 8 0.94% Federal funds sold 1,164 15 1.72% 1,422 5 0.70% Other investments 4,160 210 6.73% 1,537 49 6.38% Total earning assets 925,530 $ 28,500 4.11% 819,852 $ 16,285 3.97% Allowance for loan losses (10,052) (8,710) Other nonearning assets 98,138 105,422 Total assets $ 1,014,297 $ 916,564 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Time and savings deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 28,159 $ 8 0.04% $ 28,332 $ 5 0.04% Money market deposit accounts 238,520 347 0.19% 235,798 112 0.09% Savings accounts 87,596 54 0.08% 81,114 20 0.05% Time deposits 227,914 2,088 1.22% 205,469 1,039 1.01% Total time and savings deposits 582,189 2,497 0.57% 550,713 1,176 0.43% Federal funds purchased, repurchase agreements and other borrowings 30,442 93 0.41% 23,482 13 0.11% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 68,223 931 1.82% 13,260 72 1.09% Total interest-bearing liabilities 680,854 3,521 0.69% 587,455 1,261 0.43% Demand deposits 231,916 227,971 Other liabilities 3,243 5,715 Stockholders' equity 98,284 95,423 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,014,297 $ 916,564 Net interest margin $ 24,979 3.60% $ 15,024 3.67% *Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in prior periods **Annualized

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Ratios (unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.62% 0.39% 0.32% Return on average equity (ROE) 6.36% 4.05% 3.10% Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.67% 3.65% 3.64% Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets 1.70% 1.59% 1.49% Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans 0.20% 0.22% 0.60% Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.31% 1.27% 1.28% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.69% 85.54% 80.15% Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) Nonaccrual loans $ 13,009 $ 13,891 $ 10,212 Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest 4,316 2,295 3,983 Other real estate owned 133 251 - Total non-performing assets $ 17,458 $ 16,437 $ 14,195 Other Selected Numbers Loans, net $ 769,204 $ 766,344 $ 692,045 Deposits 841,311 840,335 782,445 Shareholders equity 99,575 99,293 97,641 Total assets 1,025,440 1,032,130 954,497 Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries 391 433 1,034 Quarterly average loans 777,955 778,033 694,783 Quarterly average assets 1,030,566 1,024,591 954,031 Quarterly average earning assets 937,106 934,618 865,739 Quarterly average deposits 833,937 828,938 773,630 Quarterly average equity 100,447 98,071 97,642

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 Net income $ 1,597 $ 992 $ 757 $ 3,531 $ 2,860 Plus: Merger-related costs, excluding severance (after tax) 48 391 - 644 - Plus: Merger-related severance costs (after tax) - 88 - 88 - Less: Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage (after tax) - - - - (363) Net operating earnings 1,645 1,471 757 4,263 2,497 Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution) 5,181,343 5,177,233 5,003,785 5,126,832 4,997,231 Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.69 $ 0.57 Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.83 $ 0.50 Average assets $ 1,030,566 $ 1,024,591 $ 954,031 $ 1,014,297 $ 929,191 ROA (GAAP) 0.62% 0.39% 0.32% 0.46% 0.41% Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) 0.64% 0.57% 0.32% 0.56% 0.36% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.69% 85.54% 80.15% 83.23% 80.29% Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) 78.29% 81.34% 80.15% 81.06% 81.65%

