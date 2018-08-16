Old Point Releases Third Quarter 2018 Results

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (NASDAQ: OPOF) reported net income of $1.6 million and earnings per share of $0.31 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2018, which excluded $48 thousand in after tax merger costs, were $1.6 million, or $0.32 per share.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $3.5 million, or $0.69 per share. Excluding the effect of $732 thousand in after tax merger costs, net operating earnings (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $4.3 million, or $0.83 per share.

Robert Shuford, Jr., President and CEO of Old Point National Bank, said, "Strong revenues and solid expense control contributed to continuing improvement in our core operating metrics this quarter. Our earnings of $1.6 million for the quarter reflects over 100% growth from the third quarter of last year and 12% growth over operating earnings in the second quarter of this year. Gross revenues were $13.2 million for the quarter, reflecting growth of 12.5% over the same quarter last year. We remain focused on building the franchise and improving our operational efficiency."

Highlights of the quarter are as follows:

  • Net interest income improved to $8.5 million, an increase of 1.1% over the previous quarter and 10.1% over the third quarter of 2017.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.62% compared to 0.39% in the prior quarter and 0.32% in the third quarter of 2017. Net operating ROA (non-GAAP) was 0.64% compared to 0.57% and 0.32% in the second quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017, respectively.
  • The net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) improved to 3.67% from 3.65% in the prior quarter and 3.64% in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Total assets as of September 30, 2018 were $1.0 billion, representing growth of $43.6 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2017 and $70.9 million, or 7.4%, from September 30, 2017.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $8.5 million, an increase of $89 thousand, or 1.1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $784 thousand, or 10.1%, from the third quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter growth in net interest income was principally the result of higher yields on earnings assets which was partially offset by higher funding costs. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher average earning asset balances as well as higher yields. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67%, up from 3.65% in the prior quarter and 3.64% in the same period a year ago. The margin improvement was primarily due to increases in average loan yields which outweighed higher rates on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $17.5 million as of September 30, 2018, up from $16.4 million at June 30, 2018 and $14.2 million at September 30, 2017. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 1.70%, which compares to 1.59% at June 30, 2018 and 1.49% at September 30, 2017. Non-accrual loans decreased to $13.0 million from $13.9 million at June 30, 2018 but increased from $10.2 million at September 30, 2017. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased to $4.3 million from $2.3 million at June 30, 2018 and $4.0 million at September 30, 2017. Of the loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2018, approximately $2.4 million were government-guaranteed student and small business loans. Other real estate owned totaled $133 thousand at September 30, 2018 compared to $251 thousand at June 30, 2018.  The Company had no other real estate owned at September 30, 2017.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $10.2 million at September 30, 2018 compared to $9.9 million at June 30, 2018 and $8.9 million at September 30, 2017. The ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.31% at September 30, 2018 compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2018 and 1.28% at September 30, 2017. Annualized net charge offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This compares to 0.22% in the preceding quarter and 0.60% in the third quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the quarter was $3.4 million which represents a decline of $51 thousand, or 1.5%, from the previous quarter and an increase of $219 thousand, or 6.9% from the third quarter of 2017. The decrease relative to the prior quarter was largely due to a $40 thousand net gain on securities sales in the second quarter; there were no security sales in the third quarter of 2018.  For both the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, total noninterest income was $10.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. This represents a decrease of $791 thousand, or 7.7%, from the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of $518 thousand, or 5.8%, from the third quarter of 2017. The linked quarter decline was mainly attributable to reduced salaries and employee benefits and merger related expenses, while the year ago quarter increase is mainly associated with increased staffing related to acquisition growth.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets as of September 30, 2018 were $1.0 billion, an increase of $43.6 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2017. Net loans held for investment increased $40.1 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2017 to $769.2 million. The growth in net loans and total assets was largely the result of the Citizens National Bank (Citizens) acquisition, which was completed on April 1, 2018.

Total liabilities increased $40.4 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $57.7 million, or 7.4%, to $841.3 million from December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $14.8 million, or 6.6%, savings deposits increased $22.0 million, or 6.4%, and time deposits increased $20.9 million, or 9.8%. Overnight repurchase agreements declined $2.6 million, or 12.5%, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $7.5 million, or 11.1%, from December 31, 2017.  Even though the Tier 1 leverage ratio was compressed a modest 14 basis points to 9.84% at September 30, 2018, total stockholders' equity increased 3.3% from December 31, 2017 to $99.6 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – In addition to the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including net operating earnings, net operating earnings per share, net operating ROA, and operating efficiency ratio.  A schedule reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.  The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its internal analysis of financial and operating performance and the Company's management believes that they provide greater transparency regarding management's view of the Company's performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results.  In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Statements in this press release which use language such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Old Point's management, as well as estimates and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying estimates or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation: statements regarding future financial performance; future impacts of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act on the Company's operations; performance of the investment and loan portfolios, including performance of the consumer auto loan portfolio and the purchased student loan portfolio; the effects of diversifying the loan portfolio; strategic business initiatives; management's efforts to reposition the balance sheet; deposit growth; levels and sources of liquidity; use of proceeds from the sale of securities; future levels of charge-offs or net recoveries; the impact of increases in NPAs on future earnings; write-downs and expected sales of other real estate owned; and changes in interest rates.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Citizens will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period. Other factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of Old Point include, but are not limited to, changes in: interest rates and yields; general economic and business conditions, including unemployment levels; demand for loan products; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board and any changes associated with the current administration; the quality or composition of the loan or securities portfolios; changes in the volume and mix of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the effects of management's investment strategy and strategy to manage the net interest margin; the U.S. Government's guarantee of repayment of student loans purchased by Old Point; the level of net charge-offs on loans; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in Old Point's market area; technology; cyber threats, attacks and events; reliance on third parties for key services; the use of inaccurate assumptions in management's modeling systems; the real estate market; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors detailed in Old Point's publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of date of the release.

Old Point Financial Corporation ("OPOF" - Nasdaq) is the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus, a locally owned and managed community bank serving all of Hampton Roads and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., a Hampton Roads wealth management services provider. Web: www.oldpoint.com. For more information, contact Jeff Farrar, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President/Finance of Old Point Financial Corporation at 757-728-1248, or Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, Old Point National Bank at 757-728-1743.

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$             15,539

$            13,420

Interest-bearing due from banks

12,519

908

Federal funds sold

561

84

Cash and cash equivalents

28,619

14,412

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

142,288

157,121

Restricted securities, at cost

3,869

3,846

Loans held for sale

1,033

779

Loans, net

769,204

729,092

Premises and equipment, net

37,278

37,197

Bank-owned life insurance

26,567

25,981

Goodwill

1,611

621

Other real estate owned, net

133

-

Core deposit intangible, net

418

-

Other assets

14,420

12,777

Total assets

$       1,025,440

$         981,826

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$           240,528

$         225,716

Savings deposits

367,085

345,053

Time deposits

233,698

212,825

Total deposits

841,311

783,594

Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings

-

10,000

Overnight repurchase agreements

18,116

20,693

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

67,500

Other borrowings

2,850

-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,588

3,651

Total liabilities

925,865

885,438

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
5,181,810 and 5,019,703 shares outstanding (includes 12,083
and 2,245 shares of nonvested restricted stock, respectively)

25,849

25,087

Additional paid-in capital

20,624

17,270

Retained earnings

56,794

54,738

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(3,692)

(707)

Total stockholders' equity

99,575

96,388

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       1,025,440

$         981,826

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30, 2018

Jun. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2017

Interest and Dividend Income:

Loans, including fees

$                8,865

$              8,688

$              7,642

$             25,448

$           21,532

Due from banks

68

22

4

94

12

Federal funds sold

5

8

1

15

6

Securities:

Taxable

510

499

487

1,503

1,474

Tax-exempt

291

302

385

937

1,232

Dividends and interest on all other securities

75

75

49

210

98

Total interest and dividend income

9,814

9,594

8,568

28,207

24,354

Interest Expense:

Savings deposits

164

141

103

409

240

Time deposits

774

698

560

2,088

1,599

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under

agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

41

42

13

93

26

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

320

287

161

931

233

Total interest expense

1,299

1,168

837

3,521

2,098

Net interest income

8,515

8,426

7,731

24,686

22,256

Provision for loan losses

749

575

1,275

1,849

2,925

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,766

7,851

6,456

22,837

19,331

Noninterest Income:

Fiduciary and asset management fees

904

916

903

2,803

2,820

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,095

1,078

1,001

3,043

2,844

Other service charges, commissions and fees

873

941

843

2,668

2,562

Bank-owned life insurance income

202

173

198

584

595

Mortgage banking income

240

236

172

617

462

Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities, net

-

40

2

120

89

Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage

-

-

-

-

550

Other operating income

59

40

35

104

114

Total noninterest income

3,373

3,424

3,154

9,939

10,036

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,608

5,935

5,104

17,020

15,650

Occupancy and equipment

1,557

1,487

1,444

4,521

4,347

Data processing

317

373

266

993

749

FDIC insurance

160

186

128

537

322

Customer development

143

135

153

460

451

Professional services

482

537

508

1,507

1,401

Employee professional development

195

208

196

595

651

Other taxes

134

142

141

446

422

ATM and other losses

103

157

103

357

435

Loss (gain) on other real estate owned

-

86

-

86

(18)

Merger expenses

48

391

-

644

-

Other operating expenses

680

581

866

1,895

2,103

Total noninterest expense

9,427

10,218

8,909

29,061

26,513

Income before income taxes

1,712

1,057

701

3,715

2,854

Income tax expense (benefit)

115

65

(56)

184

(6)

Net income

$                1,597

$                  992

$                  757

$                3,531

$             2,860

Basic Earnings per Share:

Weighted average shares outstanding 

5,181,343

5,177,233

4,993,805

5,126,808

4,985,135

Net income per share of common stock

$                  0.31

$                0.19

$                0.15

$                  0.69

$                0.57

Diluted Earnings per Share:

Weighted average shares outstanding 

5,181,343

5,177,233

5,003,785

5,126,832

4,997,231

Net income per share of common stock

$                  0.31

$                0.19

$                0.15

$                  0.69

$                0.57

Cash Dividends Declared per Share:

$                  0.11

$                0.11

$                0.11

$                  0.33

$                0.33

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

For the quarter ended September 30,

(unaudited)

2018

2017

Interest

Interest

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate**

ASSETS

Loans*

$    777,179

$   8,880

4.57%

$    659,926

$   7,142

4.33%

Investment securities:

Taxable

94,674

510

2.15%

103,485

491

1.90%

Tax-exempt*

47,458

368

3.10%

70,805

636

3.59%

Total investment securities

142,132

878

2.47%

174,290

1,127

2.59%

Interest-bearing due from banks

13,389

68

2.03%

1,316

3

0.91%

Federal funds sold

950

5

2.11%

1,248

2

0.64%

Other investments

3,869

75

7.75%

2,098

35

6.67%

Total earning assets

937,519

$   9,906

4.23%

838,878

$   8,309

3.96%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,184)

(9,025)

Other non-earning assets

103,231

102,655

Total assets

$ 1,030,566

$    932,508

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Time and savings deposits:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$      28,001

$          2

0.03%

$      28,438

$          2

0.03%

Money market deposit accounts

243,556

140

0.23%

235,539

60

0.10%

Savings accounts

88,345

22

0.10%

82,217

11

0.05%

Time deposits

235,443

774

1.31%

203,819

520

1.02%

Total time and savings deposits

595,345

938

0.63%

550,013

593

0.43%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase

agreements and other borrowings

32,800

41

0.50%

26,302

8

0.12%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

320

2.13%

26,374

72

1.09%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

688,145

1,299

0.76%

602,689

673

0.45%

Demand deposits

238,592

227,880

Other liabilities

3,382

5,586

Stockholders' equity

100,447

96,353

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,030,566

$    932,508

Net interest margin

$   8,607

3.67%

$   7,636

3.64%

*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in prior periods

**Annualized

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates

For the nine months ended September 30,

(unaudited)

2018

2017

Interest

Interest

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate**

Balance

Expense

Rate**

ASSETS

Loans*

$    767,101

$ 25,492

4.43%

$    638,262

$ 13,953

4.37%

Investment securities:

Taxable

94,907

1,503

2.11%

105,303

987

1.87%

Tax-exempt*

51,717

1,186

3.06%

71,618

1,283

3.58%

Total investment securities

146,624

2,689

2.45%

176,921

2,270

2.57%

Interest-bearing due from banks

6,481

94

1.93%

1,710

8

0.94%

Federal funds sold

1,164

15

1.72%

1,422

5

0.70%

Other investments

4,160

210

6.73%

1,537

49

6.38%

Total earning assets

925,530

$ 28,500

4.11%

819,852

$ 16,285

3.97%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,052)

(8,710)

Other nonearning assets

98,138

105,422

Total assets

$ 1,014,297

$    916,564

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Time and savings deposits:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$      28,159

$          8

0.04%

$      28,332

$          5

0.04%

Money market deposit accounts

238,520

347

0.19%

235,798

112

0.09%

Savings accounts

87,596

54

0.08%

81,114

20

0.05%

Time deposits

227,914

2,088

1.22%

205,469

1,039

1.01%

Total time and savings deposits

582,189

2,497

0.57%

550,713

1,176

0.43%

Federal funds purchased, repurchase

agreements and other borrowings

30,442

93

0.41%

23,482

13

0.11%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

68,223

931

1.82%

13,260

72

1.09%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

680,854

3,521

0.69%

587,455

1,261

0.43%

Demand deposits

231,916

227,971

Other liabilities

3,243

5,715

Stockholders' equity

98,284

95,423

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,014,297

$    916,564

Net interest margin

$ 24,979

3.60%

$ 15,024

3.67%

*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 21% rate in 2018 and a 34% rate in prior periods

**Annualized

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Ratios (unaudited)

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2018

2017

Earnings per common share, diluted

$                  0.31

$                0.19

$                0.15

Return on average assets (ROA)

0.62%

0.39%

0.32%

Return on average equity (ROE)

6.36%

4.05%

3.10%

Net Interest Margin (FTE)

3.67%

3.65%

3.64%

Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets

1.70%

1.59%

1.49%

Annualized Net Charge Offs / average total loans

0.20%

0.22%

0.60%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans

1.31%

1.27%

1.28%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

78.69%

85.54%

80.15%

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)

Nonaccrual loans

$             13,009

$            13,891

$            10,212

Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest

4,316

2,295

3,983

Other real estate owned

133

251

-

Total non-performing assets

$             17,458

$            16,437

$            14,195

Other Selected Numbers

Loans, net

$           769,204

$         766,344

$         692,045

Deposits

841,311

840,335

782,445

Shareholders equity

99,575

99,293

97,641

Total assets

1,025,440

1,032,130

954,497

Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries

391

433

1,034

Quarterly average loans

777,955

778,033

694,783

Quarterly average assets

1,030,566

1,024,591

954,031

Quarterly average earning assets

937,106

934,618

865,739

Quarterly average deposits

833,937

828,938

773,630

Quarterly average equity

100,447

98,071

97,642

Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2018

Jun. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2017

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2017

Net income

$         1,597

$            992

$            757

$         3,531

$         2,860

Plus: Merger-related costs, excluding severance (after tax)

48

391

-

644

-

Plus: Merger-related severance costs (after tax)

-

88

-

88

-

Less: Gain on acquisition of Old Point Mortgage (after tax)

-

-

-

-

(363)

Net operating earnings

1,645

1,471

757

4,263

2,497

Weighted average shares outstanding (assuming dilution)

5,181,343

5,177,233

5,003,785

5,126,832

4,997,231

Earnings per share (GAAP)

$           0.31

$           0.19

$           0.15

$           0.69

$           0.57

Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$           0.32

$           0.28

$           0.15

$           0.83

$           0.50

Average assets

$   1,030,566

$   1,024,591

$     954,031

$   1,014,297

$     929,191

ROA (GAAP)

0.62%

0.39%

0.32%

0.46%

0.41%

Net operating ROA (non-GAAP)

0.64%

0.57%

0.32%

0.56%

0.36%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

78.69%

85.54%

80.15%

83.23%

80.29%

Operating efficiency ratio (FTE)

78.29%

81.34%

80.15%

81.06%

81.65%

