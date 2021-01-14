Old Republic International Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-833-494-1487.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367, passcode 5779285, which will be available through February 4, 2021. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International's website through February 26, 2021.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.





ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded



Annual

Annual

Total Annual Returns



Book Value

Market Value

Nominal





S & P



Compounded

Compounded

Gross

S & P

P&C



Total

Total

Domestic

500

Insurance



Return

Return

Product

Index

Index Ten Years 2000 – 2009

9.5%

7.4%

4.1%

-1.0%

4.7% Ten Years 2010 – 2019

7.7%

14.8%

4.0%

13.6%

14.5% Twenty Years 2000 – 2019

8.6%

11.0%

4.1%

6.1%

9.5%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 58th place among just 113 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

