Old Second National Bank Named #1 Bank In Illinois By Customers

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized as number one among 'Best Banks in Illinois'," said James Eccher, president and CEO of Old Second. "We could not have achieved this recognition without our customers' loyalty and support. Our customers and employees all deserve special credit for adapting during this year's COVID challenges."

Approximately 25,000 U.S. customers were surveyed about their banking relationships with over 5,000 banks nationwide.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with over 25 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Member FDIC

SOURCE Old Second National Bank

Related Links

http://www.oldsecond.com

