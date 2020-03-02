Oldcastle APG Acquires US MIX and US SPEC in High-Growth Market

ATLANTA, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, today announced its acquisition of industry-leading dry mix manufacturer US MIX. The acquisition fills a key gap in APG's dry mix manufacturing footprint and further expands its worldwide network of facilities to the thriving Denver, CO market. In addition, the acquisition provides APG with valuable materials science expertise and adds another strong brand, US SPEC, to its existing dry mix product portfolio of Sakrete and Amerimix.

US MIX primarily operates out of a manufacturing facility in Denver, with a secondary specialty bagging location in Fontana, CA. Founded in 1968, US MIX has been privately owned by the Peterson family for over 50 years. Its product offerings align seamlessly with APG's product portfolio and include bagged concretes, mortars and specialty cement mixes, in addition to liquid repair products.

US MIX currently operates as a Sakrete and Amerimix licensee and offers a variety of specialty products under the well-known US SPEC brand. US SPEC products are professionally engineered concrete and masonry repair products used in a variety of applications, formulated and tested in laboratory conditions under ASTM testing methods and specifications.

"We are excited about our acquisition by an industry-leading company like Oldcastle APG," said Bruce Peterson, CEO of US MIX. "Furthermore, as a family business, we strongly identify with APG's commitment to family heritage and a local-first customer service mindset. As longtime licensees of Sakrete and Amerimix, we stand behind the quality of APG's products and look forward to the mutual success we will bring each other and the market."

"This is a significant acquisition for Oldcastle APG that will allow us to better service our customers in this growing region with enhanced manufacturing capabilities of our Sakrete, Amerimix, and now US SPEC brands," said Oldcastle APG President, Tim Ortman. "From geography to product portfolio to brand power, APG and US MIX's complementary strengths will help establish our positioning and strategic growth possibilities for long-term success in the packaged products category."

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is a leading provider of outdoor living materials, with strong positions in concrete masonry, hardscapes, bagged dry mixes, lawn & garden and composite decking. APG's brand portfolio includes Sakrete concrete mixes, Amerimix mortars, and Belgard hardscapes. The company belongs to CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing approximately 77,600 people at over 3,100 operating locations in 31 countries worldwide.

About US MIX

US MIX is a premier blending and packaging company. Formed in 1968, US MIX manufactures and packages products including: concrete mixes, sands, cements, grouts, blacktop patches, bonders, mortars and more. They currently have manufacturing plants in Denver, CO and Fontana, CA.

SOURCE Oldcastle APG