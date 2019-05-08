Oldcastle APG Partners with BIMsmith to Offer BIM Design Tools for Three Popular Belgard Hardscapes Product Lines

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG has expanded its BIM Design Tool Library with BIMsmith, a cloud platform for architects and building design professionals, to include three of Belgard Hardscapes' most popular product lines: Moduline and Aqualine pavers, Diamond Pro Segmental Retaining Walls (SRWs), and several Westile rooftop pavers. With Belgard's new BIM offering, APG now has the largest BIM library of masonry and pavers in the industry.

Belgard now integrates with the entire BIMsmith suite of commercial Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools, including BIMsmith Market, BIMsmith's free platform for building product research, and BIMsmith Forge, an innovative cloud configurator for Revit assemblies.

To design with Belgard Hardscapes' BIM content, visit https://www.belgardcommercial.com/resources/bim-library or www.bimsmith.com/belgard.

About BIMsmith

BIMsmith®, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more at www.bimsmith.com.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

Contact: Ethan Adams

(224) 345-2304

eadams@bimsmith.com

