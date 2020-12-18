Older Adults Admit High Anxiety and Fear About New Technology: Candoo Tech Surveys Shows 53% of Seniors Say Learning a New Device is More Stressful Than Going to the Dentist

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of a recent survey of technology-enabled older adults show that for 53% of them, learning new tech devices such as a computer or cellphone, produced more anxiety and fear than going to the dentist, to the doctor and hearing a strange noise at night – combined!

The results of a survey of adults age 60+ conducted by Candoo Tech (www.candootech.com) shows that older adults feel learning a new tech device is more frightening than hearing a strange noise at night, going to the dentist and going to the doctor - combined! Fifty-seven percent of seniors fear internet scams, hacks and computer viruses. When giving the grandparents a gift, skip the books and slippers, older folks really want a personal tech coach.

The informal poll taken by Candoo Tech, a technology training and support service specifically for older adults, also asked participants to rank their frustration level with learning something new on an electronic device. Respondents ranked it right up there with waiting in line at the motor vehicle bureau, and more frustrating that being stuck in traffic.

Despite their fear and frustration, seniors want to be connected. Forty-six percent (46%) of respondents picked "personal tech coach" as the number one item on their wish list. That's more than twice the number who want a new tech device, the second choice (21%); which interestingly beat out the "old school" gift, a book, by only one percentage point.

With COVID-19 travel and visitation restrictions, grandparents are more likely to spend time with family and friends online. Sixty-seven percent (67%) of respondents said they will be visiting virtually through video calls.

While 44% of seniors shopped online for the holidays, 57% are concerned about risks of internet scams, account hacks or computer viruses, and with good reason. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), received more than 68,000 complaints in 2019 from victims over age 60 who experienced losses of more than $835 million. Only 8% of Candoo Tech survey respondents think they are too smart to fall for a scam.

"Unfortunately, older adults are often prime targets for cyber-criminals, because they are perceived not to be tech savvy," said Liz Hamburg, founder and CEO of Candoo Tech. "One client answered a call from someone posing as a Microsoft technician and let him into her computer remotely. She finally caught on when he demanded to be paid with gift cards, but by then, the damage was done. Helping seniors stay safe online is a priority for Candoo Tech."

Candoo Tech provides tech support and training specifically designed for older adults to help them stay safe, independent and connected. Candoo's services are provided remotely nationwide by U.S. based Tech Concierges who are specially-trained by a New York City geriatric health institution, cognitive enrichment specialists and other geriatric experts to work with older adults, including those with disabilities. Candoo Tech offers three service options: a one-hour remote session for $50; an annual membership for $180 which includes two, 90-minute training or support sessions and unlimited quick help; and a new device set-up and training package for $180. The company offers free how-to guides and internet safety tips to help seniors connect, shop and engage safely through technology.

The company was founded by entrepreneur Liz Hamburg in 2019 and has been working with older adults and their families directly as well as with senior living facilities and other organizations. Candoo has seen that with the proper training and support, older adults realize that they 'candoo it'." Candoo Tech is a proud member of the inaugural class of Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda Gates. For more information go to www.candootech.com .

