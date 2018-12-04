Olea Announces Next Gen OleaVisionTM IoT Technology

RENO, Nev., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Sensor Networks, a leader in intelligent sensors and analytic software for sensor network-based systems, announced their next gen OleaVisionTM development platform for IoT safety applications requiring Life Presence Detection. As in past years, they will be demonstrating this and their other latest technologies at CES in Las Vegas which runs in 2019 from January 8-11.

OleaVision Development Platform

The new gen OleaVision™ Life Presence Detection development platform features a design consisting of a FMCW 24GHz radar sensor that is compatible for indoor and outdoor applications. This powerful low-cost development platform hosts Olea's latest machine learning algorithms that enable the sensor to discriminate between animate and inanimate objects within milliseconds at up to 10-meter range in a variety of environments. The OleaVision™ development platform can be modified, optimized and integrated seamlessly into any industrial equipment safety systems.

The OS-8005 has an integrated assembly to provide optimal performance in a compact size. The sensor can be installed on an adjustable mechanical fixture that has a magnetic holder which can be quickly mounted on any equipment without requiring any mechanical modification or assembly in order to position it on the exterior of the equipment for optimal field of view. The OS-8005 prototype sensor can be ruggedized to handle vibration caused by motion in vehicle. The OS-8005 has the ability to communicate data wirelessly via Bluetooth to tablet, mobile phone or PC. Finally, to the OS-8005 is also able to communicate to a Windows PC, Android or iOS platform for further analytics and data processing.

"A key aspect of this technology is its ability to detect patterns using advanced algorithms that extract the key attributes or features of the signals to produce the relevant statistical data for accurate detection of life forms generated from people and animals," explained Frank Morese, CEO/CTO of Olea Systems. "We are very excited to be able to release this new version of OleaVisionTM in time for this years' CES show in Las Vegas in January. I would encourage anyone interested in exploring the possibilities to contact us for an appointment for a private demo meeting."

About Olea

Olea Sensor Networks, incorporated in 2011, develops intelligent sensors and analytic software for advanced "Internet of Things" (IoT) service solutions addressing a wide variety of applications such as Connected Care, Connected Car, Smart City and Industrial Safety. Olea specializes in developing non-intrusive sensing technologies and wireless sensor networks including OleaSenseTM, vital sign biometrics technology for advanced safety systems and OleaVisionTM, for Life Presence Detection safety systems. Olea is located in Reno, Nevada. For more information go to www.oleasys.com . Follow us on Twitter @OleaSys.

Olea, Olea Sensor Networks, Olea HeartSensor, Olea HeartSignature, OleaSense, OleaVision, BalancedSense, RespiroTrack, IoT Intelligent Partitioning Architecture, OSN Quadcorder, DrowseAlert are trademarks of Olea Systems, Incorporated. Other trademarks (registered or otherwise), names and brands may be claimed as property of Olea Systems, Incorporated or by others.

