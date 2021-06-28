Oleg Bourlakov obituary

News provided by

Press Office of Oleg Bourlakov

Jun 28, 2021, 12:25 ET

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce that Oleg Bourlakov passed away in Moscow on 21st June 2021. His sister was with him in Moscow when he died.

Oleg was a Russian entrepreneur and engineer, most publicly known for his innovative project, the sailing yacht, Black Pearl.

Oleg Bourlakov (PRNewsfoto/Press Office of Oleg Bourlakov)
As a former officer in the Soviet army, and consistent with his family traditions, it was Oleg's wish to be buried in the military cemetery in St Petersbourg,

Rest in Peace.

Press Office of Oleg Bourlakov