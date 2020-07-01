Olegario Vázquez Aldir Gets Ready for the Opening of a Brand New Hospital Angeles, on Avenida Universidad, South of CDMX

MEXICO CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital that is under the direction of Olegario Vázquez Aldir will soon join the Hospital Ángeles family and be located South of Mexico City.

According to the information given by Grupo Empresarial Ángeles, the hospital, which will operate as a third-level medical center, is waiting for the state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic to be lifted, in order to complete the building adaptation.

Last March, Olegario Vázquez Aldir –CEO of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles (GEA)– announced that he would carry on with his investment plan in the country, which included an injection of 16 billion pesos in construction and remodeling of the different hospitals owned by GEA in Mexico.

The Mexican businessman also decided to go for the construction of a new hospital facility in the south of the city, which will generate 700 direct jobs and contribute to the development of the area once the coronavirus pandemic has been overcome.

The Hospital Ángeles del Sur of the CDMX will have 100 beds and 115 doctors' offices where high tech care will be offered.

For the construction of this new hospital, Vázquez Aldir would have allocated more than 1.4 billion pesos.

With this investment, the expansion of Grupo Empresarial Ángeles will continue, but it will also become one of the engines that will alleviate the severe economic and job crisis expected in our country in the upcoming months.

SOURCE Olegario Vázquez Aldir