Olegario Vázquez confirmed as AMLO's Guests to Trump's Dinner: Grupo Empresarial Ángeles

MEXICO CITY, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A prestigious group of Mexican businessmen, such as Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Olegario Vázquez Aldir, and Bernardo Gómez will attend The White House dinner that President Donald Trump is hosting for his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel López Obrador.

After learning that during López Obrador's visit to the United States, the US president would host a dinner alongside several important entrepreneurs of that country, such as Warren Buffet, AMLO put together his own guest list in which the most important Mexican broadcasters' (Televisa, TV Azteca, Grupo Imagen) owners and directors appear.

The Mexican guests invited include Ricardo Salinas Pliego, broadcast, banking and retail billionaire; Olegario Vázquez Aldir from Grupo Empresarial Angeles, which owns hospitals, hotels and a broadcaster; Grupo Financiero Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank; Grupo Televisa co-chief executive officer Bernardo Gomez and real estate developer and Grupo Vidanta founder Daniel Chavez Morán. López Obrador is known to have extended the same invitation to Carlos Slim, however the owner of Grupo Carso has so far not confirmed or rejected the invite.

Regarding the state visit that the President of Mexico will carry out this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, on the occasion of the new trade agreement's implementation on the area better known as T-MEC, the President himself indicated that he will represent the country with dignity.

To ensure his and others safety, AMLO indicated during his morning conference on Monday, July 6th, that he will get tested for Covid-19 and stated that he has not presented any of the coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headaches tiredness or respiratory problems so far.

