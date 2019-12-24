Oleochemicals - World Market Analysis (2019-2023) Featuring BASF, Wilmar International, Evonik Industries, and Sime Darby Plantation & PTT Global Chemicals

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oleochemicals market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously.

The oleochemicals market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growth in the biodiesel sector, rising vegetable oil demand and supply, widespread utilization of fatty acids, high economic growth, favourable government regulations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as fluctuations in raw material prices, overcapacity issues, etc.

Further, key players of the oleochemicals market are BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Sime Darby Plantation and PTT Global Chemicals (Emery Oleochemicals) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Oleochemicals: An Overview

2.1.1 Major Types of Oleochemicals

2.1.2 Oleochemicals Production Process

2.1.3 Applications of Oleochemicals

2.2 Oleochemicals Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Oleochemicals Segmentation by Type and Application

2.2.2 Oleochemicals Segmentation by Raw Material Type

2.2.3 Oleochemicals Segmentation by Process



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Oleochemicals Market Value by Type (Fatty Acids, Glycerine, Fatty Alcohols, Methyl Esters, fatty Amines, and Others)

3.1.4 Global Oleochemicals Market Volume by Type (Fatty Acids, Glycerine, Fatty Alcohols, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Oleochemicals Market Value by Application (Plastic Additives, Food Additives, and Others)

3.1.6 Global Oleochemicals Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW)

3.2 Global Oleochemicals Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Fatty Acids Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Fatty Acids Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global Glycerine Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Glycerine Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.2.5 Global Fatty Alcohols Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Fatty Alcohols Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.2.7 Global Methyl Esters Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Fatty Amines Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Others Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Others Oleochemicals Market by Volume

3.3 Global Oleochemicals Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Plastic Additives Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Food Additives Oleochemicals Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Others Oleochemicals Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Oleochemicals Market by Region (India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 India Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.2 Europe Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3 North America Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Oleochemicals Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.3.3 The US Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3.4 The US Oleochemicals Market by Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Glycerine, and Others)

4.3.5 The US Fatty Acids Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3.6 The US Fatty Alcohols Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3.7 The US Glycerine Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3.8 The US Other Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of North America Oleochemicals Market by Value

4.4 ROW Oleochemicals Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Oleochemicals Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Growth in the Biodiesel Sector

5.1.3 Rising Vegetable Oil Demand and Supply

5.1.4 Widespread Utilization of Fatty Acids

5.1.5 High Economic Growth

5.1.6 Favorable Government Regulations

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2 Overcapacity Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Specialty Oleochemicals

5.3.2 Replacement of Petrochemical Oils with Oleochemicals

5.3.3 Increasing Biodegradable Products Demand in Various Applications



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Oleochemicals Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Oleochemicals Market Players by Research and Development (R&D) Expenses



7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Wilmar International Limited

7.3 Evonik Industries AG

7.4 Sime Darby Plantation and PTT Global Chemical (Emery Oleochemicals)



