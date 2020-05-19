OLI Insurance Services Acquires Truck Writer Insurance Services, Inc.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Insurance Services, a market access and service provider, has acquired Truck Writer Insurance Services, Inc. (TWIS). The firm has purchased the assets of the Burlingame, California – based TWIS, to join OLI Insurance Services, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, effective May 1, 2020. Paul Wills has joined OLI's operations in order to continue to grow the agency.

With over 25 years of trucking and public auto insurance expertise, Truck Writer Insurance Services, Inc. has a strong background and knowledge of the industry's insurance needs. Truck Writer Insurance Services, Inc. will operate as a separate and autonomous agency on its own, as an affiliate of the OLI network.

"We are so pleased to have brought Truck Writer Insurance Services into our family of agencies," says John Prichard Jr., CEO of OLI Insurance Services. "We intend to help continue to grow the outstanding agency that Sonny Ramirez built over the last 25 years."

About OLI Insurance Services, Inc.

OLI Insurance Services, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, OLI also offers an exit strategy solution.

