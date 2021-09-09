OLI Insurance Services, Inc. Acquires The Henkes Welsh Agency

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Insurance Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired The Henkes Welsh Agency effective September 1, 2021. The Reno, Nevada-based Henkes Welsh Agency focuses on property and casualty and employee benefits for commercial and personal clients.

Henkes Welsh Agency was founded in 2006 by Larry Henkes and Cary Welsh who first began working together in 2001. Larry Henkes will continue to lead the team as president of Henkes Welsh. The company will operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency of OLI, leveraging OLI's market access, resources, and support to grow.

"Our staff and I are looking forward to providing additional services and products to all of our clients. This new partnership will further enhance the ability to continue to assist our clients in meeting the goals of their risk management programs, as well as provide new opportunities for the staff of Henkes Welsh," said Larry Henkes.

"We are excited to have Henkes Welsh join our network of local agencies," said John Prichard Jr., president of OLI Insurance Services. "Henkes Welsh has a strong team in place, who will continue to provide the highest levels of service to their customers, and now will have the opportunity to leverage certain resources, technology and carrier access in order to even better serve their clients. We look forward to a great partnership with Henkes Welsh."

As part of the next phase of OLI's and Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or [email protected].

About Oli Insurance Services, Inc.

Oli Insurance Services, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, OLI also offers an exit strategy solution.

For more information, visit OLIins.com License #0L59890

