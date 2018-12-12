Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size Worth $3.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 at a 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continuous rise in usage of oligonucleotide synthesis across various aspects of human health management, from molecular diagnostics to therapeutics, is spurring revenue growth.

The recent success of oligonucleotide-based drugs in medicine due to increase in number of FDA-approved products is anticipated to boost revenue generation in this market. As of September 2017, there are six approved oligonucleotide therapeutic products.

A substantial number of oligos are being investigated for their usage in targeting various infectious diseases. For instance, dsDNA thioaptamers are reported to target the ribonuclease H (RNase H) domain of HIV-RT and are demonstrated to inhibit HIV-RT when used in vitro.

In addition, demand for cancer-related thioapatmers that can detect presence as well as target tumor growth factors, such as TGF-β, is on a continuous rise. This, in turn, has led to increase in investments for exploring the significance of custom oligonucleotide synthesis in cancer research.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Growing usage of ready as well as custom oligos in genomic research is expected to drive the market

Column-based oligos have a higher per nucleotide base price compared to array-based oligos. As a result, column-based oligos accounted for the largest revenue share by product type in 2017

North America dominated the global market in 2017 as a result of large investments in genetic research and effective regulatory policies that encourage gene-based research activities in the region

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several major and emerging players offering DNAs, RNAs, and other oligos. Market competition is anticipated to increase with growing number of new entrants offering customized services

Some of the key companies in the market are BioAutomation; Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.; LGC Biosearch Technologies; Agilent Technologies; GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.; and Gene Scripts.

Grand View Research has segmented the global oligonucleotide synthesis market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oligonucleotides Oligonucleotides, By Product Type Column-based Oligos Array-based Oligos Oligonucleotides, By Nucleic Acid Type DNA RNA Equipment Reagents Services Oligo Synthesis 25 nmol 50 nmol 200 nmol 1000 nmol 10,000 nmol Purification Modification

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) PCR Primers PCR Assays and Panels Sequencing DNA Microarrays Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Antisense Oligonucleotides Other Applications

Oligonucleotide Synthesis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Academic Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



