Olin Declares 377th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on each share of Olin common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021. This marks the company's 377th consecutive quarterly dividend.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

