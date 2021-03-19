Olin's Winchester Division Proudly Announces New Ladies Cup Sporting Clays Competition in 2021

"A lot of thinking went into the Winchester Ladies Cup, and it started by looking at the current payout structure between the top men shooters and the top women shooters. There was a big difference in their earnings with the payout to the female winners being significantly lower," said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition. "The Winchester Ladies Cup is an opportunity to add tremendous value to the many female sporting clays shooters across the country — a group of competitors who continue to grow each year and compete at a high level."

The Winchester Ladies Cup will span the seven NSCA Championship Tour regional events with added payout dollars awarded to the top three all-around female competitors at each event based on the highest cumulative score in the Five-Stand, Main Event and FITASC Event.

At the end of the season, the Winchester Ladies Cup trophy and cash payout will be awarded to the three female shooters with the highest cumulative placements for the entire season. Season standings will be continuously updated on nssa-nsca.org.

"I am continuously impressed with how Winchester brings innovative thinking into their support of the shooting sports," said Desirae Edmunds, professional sporting clays shooter and member of Team Winchester. "The Winchester commitment to actively growing participation is unparalleled, and I know many ladies who will greatly benefit from the Winchester Ladies Cup."

Winchester has a long track record of promoting female participation in the shooting sports. As the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), Winchester is supporting a group that introduces the shooting sports to thousands of young ladies each year. In addition, Winchester representatives Kim Rhode, Dania Vizzi, Maddy Bernau, Becky Yackley, Taylor Thorne, Kemble DuPont and Desirae Edmonds span the clay target and three-gun disciplines at the highest levels of competition, serving as role models and inspiration for the next generation of sport shooters.

The National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) is dedicated to the development of the sport at all levels of participation and vows to create an atmosphere of healthy competition and meaningful fellowship within its membership.

The NSCA Championship Tour Powered by Winchester represents the very best there is in sporting clays with the world's top sport shooters gathering at the finest gun clubs to compete for top honors.

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small-caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 155-year-old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

