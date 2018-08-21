Olive Garden Introduces First-Of-Its Kind 'Annual Pasta Pass' That Extends Never Ending Pasta Benefits Year-Round

"We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they've made it clear that eight weeks just isn't long enough," said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. "So we listened, and we're excited to give our guests more of what they've been asking for – an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round."

Never Ending Pasta Pass

23,000 available

$100 each

each Eight weeks of unlimited access to Never Ending Pasta Bowl

Guests who claim one of the 23,000 Pasta Passes for $100 can enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

Annual Pasta Pass

1,000 available

$300 each

each 52 weeks of unlimited access to Never Ending Pasta Bowl

For less than $1 a day, 1,000 lucky recipients of an Annual Pasta Pass will receive 52 weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks.

Never Ending Pasta Bowl



Throughout Never Ending Pasta Bowl beginning Sept. 24, all guests can enjoy unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. Guests can choose among pastas, homemade sauces and toppings to create more than 100 possible combinations. This year, a new Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Sauce and Garden Veggies topping are added to the lineup.

For more information or to purchase an Annual Pasta Pass or Never Ending Pasta Pass on August 23, visit www.PastaPass.com. Guests can join the conversation with #PastaPass.

ABOUT OLIVE GARDEN

At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family. As the leader in the Italian dining segment, Olive Garden has more than 850 restaurants and employs more than 96,000 team members. Olive Garden is a division of Darden Restaurants. At Darden, our people equal our success, and we are proud to employ more than 175,000 team members in nearly 1,700 restaurants. Olive Garden is committed to making a difference in the lives of others in the local community. As part of this commitment, Olive Garden restaurants have donated more than 40 million pounds of food to local community food banks across the country. For more information, visit www.olivegarden.com. Connect with us on Facebook.com/OliveGarden, Twitter.com/OliveGarden and Instagram.com/OliveGarden.

SOURCE Olive Garden

Related Links

http://www.olivegarden.com

