Olive Leaf Extract Market to Grow by USD 405.25 Million and Record a Superior Growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Olive Leaf Extract Market Analysis Report by Product (Conventional and Organic) and Geography (Europe, MEA, North America, APAC, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The olive leaf extract market is driven by the increasing preference for the Mediterranean diet globally. In addition, the rising awareness of the benefits of olive leaf extract is anticipated to boost the growth of the olive leaf extract market.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes eating foods such as fish, fruits, vegetables, beans, high-fiber bread and whole grains, nuts, and olive oil. The foods recommended under the Mediterranean diet are rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. The Mediterranean diet is recognized by the WKO as a healthy and sustainable dietary pattern and as an intangible cultural asset. The olive leaf extract plays a major role in the Mediterranean diet. The growing preference for the Mediterranean diet among people globally is thereby contributing to the growth of the global olive leaf extract market. The awareness of the importance of having a strong heart and a longer life is driving the demand for olive leaf extract-containing products, as olive leaf extract regulates blood pressure.

Major Five Olive Leaf Extract Companies:

Barleans Organic Oils LLC

Barleans Organic Oils LLC operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX NATURAL OLIVE LEAF for anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties to support a healthy immune system. There are other olive leaf complexes available such as OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX PEPPERMINT, OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX SOFTGELS, OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX THROAT SPRAY PEPPERMINT.

Comvita Ltd.

Comvita Ltd. operates business through Greater China, ANZ, the Rest of Asia, North America, and EMEA. The company offers liquid olive leaf extracts made directly from fresh leaves that have a broader spectrum of potency.

Dohler GmbH

Dohler GmbH operates business through Natural Ingredients, Ingredient Systems, and Integrated Solutions. The company offers a high-quality olive leaf extract that has all the naturally healthy properties of the olive fruit with none of the calories. The natural extract of olive leaves can be used in skincare products and dietary supplements.

Evergreen Life Products Srl

Evergreen Life Products Srl operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a dietary supplement containing Olivum, with an olive leaf water infusion with domestic raw materials.

Gaia Herbs Inc.

Gaia Herbs Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers an olive leaf extract which is a revered herb with antioxidant properties that is traditionally taken to maintain immune defenses.

Olive Leaf Extract Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Conventional - size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Olive Leaf Extract Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

