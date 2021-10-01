Oliventures, Inc. New OliPura® Advanced for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliventures, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its flagship product, OliPura® Advanced this month for the fight against inflammation and breast cancer. According to BreastCancer.org, about 281,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and over 43,000 women are expected to diein 2021 from breast cancer.

"Olipura® Advanced was clinically tested in post-menopausal breast cancer patients, says Dave Quigley, President of Oliventures Inc. "Patients took 3 capsules per day for a month and reduced their cRP levels (c-Reactive Proteins – a standard measure or marker for cancer inflammation) by 35% after just 30 days. And the most serious patients had a 50% reduction in their cRP levels!" As a result of the decreased inflammation, the study also found that patients decreased their pain scores by an average of 21% for all patients and 38% lower for patients with higher pre-treatment pain scores.*

"October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Oliventures, Inc. has OliPura® Advanced on the shelves, formulated with TrePhenol®, our proprietary blend of powerful polyphenols, that include natural hydroxytyrosol, tyrosol, and their derivatives, said Scott Quigley, Director of Oliventures, Inc. "The TrePehenol® in OliPura® Advanced for a week is equivalent to the amount of hydroxytyrosol found in over 2.5 liters of olive oil without the additional calories and unwanted fats."

Customers can now get the three-in-one power of TrePhenol®, Alaskan omega-3 fish oils, and a turmeric curcumin formulation to naturally fight inflammation in the body.

Try a free, one-month supply of OliPura Advanced by simply emailing us at [email protected] while supplies last. To shop these products, and learn more about the power of olive fruit polyphenols and our clinical testing, please visit https://www.oliventuresinc.com.

About Oliventures, Inc.

Re-launched in Indianapolis, IN 2020 after being purchased by the company's original customers, Oliventures, Inc. wants America to experience the health benefits of olive oil polyphenols. Our anti-inflammatory extra virgin olive oil and supplements are produced naturally using the purest olive oil fruit extract to give our customers the best of the Mediterranean diet. Help fight chronic inflammation with all-natural, anti-inflammatory products made with TrePhenol®.

