Oliver Law Group, P.C.: Upcoming Hearing to Determine the Future of SORA

TROY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland has scheduled a hearing for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at the federal courthouse in Port Huron, Michigan to determine the future of the state's controversial Sex Offender Registry Act (SORA).

The law currently prohibits sex offenders from living or working within 1,000 feet of a school, requires them to register all their email addresses and vehicles, and report to the police four times a year or more. These rules currently apply to all people on the sex offender registry list, even if it has been decades since they have committed any crimes.

In 2016, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law unconstitutional because it is in violation of protections against increasing penalties for a crime after its commission and adjudication. The Court cited research suggesting that public sex offender registries actually make the public less safe and stressed that the law does not work in its current form.

Oliver Law Group filed the class action case that is scheduled for hearing, on behalf of all who are still being subjected to this unconstitutional law. This case was also assigned to Judge Cleland who gave the state 90 days last year to bring the law into compliance. No changes resulted, and the upcoming hearing will determine whether the relief provided a few individuals in the 2016 case will be applied to all.

The Court is expecting a large turnout for the hearing. Reserve seating may be required.

