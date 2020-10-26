Oliver Thym Joins Thoma Bravo to Lead Credit Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, today announced that Oliver Thym has joined the firm as a partner to lead the Thoma Bravo Credit platform, which is focused on investing in the debt of software and technology companies.

Thym will oversee the firm's credit funds and strategic debt investments, building upon a strong foundation in place with the goal to grow Thoma Bravo's credit platform and drive value for investors. He joins the firm amid strong momentum in its credit business, with Thoma Bravo having invested or committed $3.5 billion across 48 issuers since the inception of the firm's credit platform in 2017.

"Oliver's deep expertise in credit and strong, long-standing relationships across sponsors and institutional investors will help us grow our credit business," said Orlando Bravo, a founder and managing partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are thrilled to welcome Oliver to our team as we add scale to our platform to take advantage of the exciting opportunities in the credit markets."

"Thoma Bravo is a clear leader in software and technology investing, and they have built a highly successful credit platform on the strength of a tested strategy," said Oliver Thym. "I'm very excited to join the team at this pivotal moment to further grow the platform and continue to drive value for investors."

Thym joins Thoma Bravo after a more than 23-year career at Goldman Sachs where he was a Partner and Head of the Private Credit Group in the Americas for the Merchant Banking Division. The Private Credit Group managed approximately $45 billion of assets under management and invested across the credit capital structure. Oliver served on various divisional and firmwide committees, including the Merchant Banking Credit and Corporate Investment Committees and Risk Committee. Oliver earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business after receiving a BS in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering and a BA in Economics from Cornell University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $70 billion in assets under management, Thoma Bravo partners with a Company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

