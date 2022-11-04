Oliver Wyman Announces Record Number of Partner and Executive Director Promotions for 2023

Nov 04, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC] today announced 78 newly-elected Partners and Executive Directors for 2023, representing the largest promotion class in the firm's history.
"We have had a banner year at Oliver Wyman, thanks in part to the dedication and hard work of these future firm leaders," said Nick Studer, CEO, Oliver Wyman. "Our new Partners and Executive Directors represent the best of Oliver Wyman –depth, creativity, collaborative spirit, and courage – and I am proud to welcome them to the partnership."
The firm's new Partners and Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2023, are listed below in alphabetical order:
|
First name
|
Last name
|
Office
|
Nidhi
|
Agarwal
|
Singapore
|
Adel
|
Alfalasi
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Casey
|
Barnes-Waychus
|
New York
|
Mark
|
Barrie
|
London
|
Hendrik
|
Becker
|
Detroit
|
Gregory
|
Berger
|
New York
|
Tanuj
|
Bhojwani
|
Singapore
|
Pippa
|
Black
|
New York
|
Dominik
|
Boehler
|
Amsterdam
|
Magnus
|
Burkl
|
Frankfurt
|
Emiliano
|
Carchen
|
Milan
|
Kara
|
Clark
|
Chicago
|
Gianluca
|
Corradi
|
London
|
Jonathan
|
Cummins
|
New York
|
Maite
|
Dailleau
|
Paris
|
Christopher
|
Decker
|
Dubai
|
Cem
|
Dedeaga
|
London
|
Arnaud
|
Delamare
|
Dubai
|
Marco
|
Ehlscheid
|
Dusseldorf
|
Emilio
|
El Asmar
|
Dubai
|
Simon
|
Eymery
|
Paris
|
Ryan
|
Feeley
|
Washington
|
Maria
|
Fernandes
|
London
|
James
|
Forbes-King
|
London
|
Carlos
|
Garcia Martin
|
Dallas
|
Caroline
|
Gibbons
|
London
|
Bobby
|
Gibbs
|
Dallas
|
Rama
|
Gollakota
|
Sydney
|
Julian
|
Gorski
|
New York
|
Matthew
|
Gruber
|
New York
|
Chris
|
Hartman
|
London
|
Laurence
|
Holmes
|
Newcastle
|
Heather
|
Horowitz
|
New York
|
Soeren
|
Juckenack
|
Dusseldorf
|
Justin
|
Kahn
|
New York
|
Ann
|
Kaplan
|
Chicago
|
Juin
|
Keek
|
Singapore
|
Dawn
|
Kelly
|
London
|
Florian
|
Ketterer
|
Dusseldorf
|
Lindsay
|
Knable
|
New York
|
Nader
|
Kobrolsi
|
Dubai
|
Andreas
|
Lagerqvist
|
Stockholm
|
Melissa
|
Lam
|
New York
|
Amy
|
Lasater-Wille
|
New York
|
Roland
|
Lasius
|
London
|
Jean Baptiste
|
Lepetit
|
Paris
|
Adam
|
Lewis
|
Atlanta
|
Wen Jie
|
Mok
|
Singapore
|
Lucy
|
Monaghan
|
London
|
Justin
|
Newman
|
New York
|
Erick
|
Nizard
|
New York
|
Adrian
|
Oest
|
London
|
Anosh
|
Pardiwalla
|
Singapore
|
Adam
|
Perkins
|
London
|
Laetitia
|
Plisson
|
Paris
|
Alexander
|
Poehl
|
Munich
|
Jake
|
Purvis
|
Dallas
|
Olivia
|
Richards
|
London
|
Joao Miguel
|
Rodrigues
|
Berlin
|
Tiago
|
Rodrigues de Freitas
|
Madrid
|
Alexander
|
Roinesdal
|
Houston
|
Daniel
|
Rye
|
Dallas
|
Jean
|
Salamat
|
Dubai
|
Joanne
|
Salih
|
London
|
Randall
|
Sargent
|
Boston
|
Christophe
|
Schmitt
|
Paris
|
Philip
|
Schroeder
|
London
|
Rebecca
|
Scotchie
|
Atlanta
|
Yasuyuki
|
Sekioka
|
Tokyo
|
Jeanna
|
Shapiro
|
New York
|
Viknesh
|
Sivalingam
|
New York
|
Holger
|
Stamm
|
Dusseldorf
|
Chris
|
Stiefeling
|
Toronto
|
Prakhar
|
Sureka
|
Singapore
|
Sian
|
Townson
|
Newcastle
|
Lorenzo
|
Trittoni
|
Dubai
|
Shyam
|
Vichare
|
Boston
|
Robert
|
Winawer
|
Boston
About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 6,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.
