Olivia Rox Releases 'It Girl' - Debut Single and Official Music Video

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging pop-rock artist Olivia Rox released her debut single, "It Girl", today via Songbird Records, on iTunes and all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. The bright, fresh, inspiring summer song was written by Rox herself. Produced by Tamara Van Cleef, Warren Hill, and Rox. Mixed by 18-time Grammy Winner with 27 #1 singles, Mick Guzauski (Pharrell Williams, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Jeanelle Monae).

Olivia Rox POPROX Album cover

Rox also premiered her Official Music video "It Girl" today. Watch the video now at https://youtu.be/efz1ehgLfTc.

This vibrant, colorful fashionista video with the message to just be yourself was filmed in L.A. and directed by Tamara Van Cleef.

Rox also announced that her debut pop album, "POPROX", is set for international release September 19, 2019, via Songbird Records.

"PopRox" the album will be available on vinyl, CD, digital and streaming platforms globally including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes.

This rising pop artist has been named a new artist to watch after her "It Girl" lyric video received over a million views on YouTube. On PopRox, Olivia continues to make a strong impression, with vocals compared to Mariah, Pink and Adele. All the while showcasing her powerful songwriting skills - having written the entire record on her own.

CEO of Songbird Records, Tamara Van Cleef says, "20-year-old Olivia Rox's debut album, 'PopRox' features Olivia's powerhouse, rock goddess vocals. She literally delivers all of her own prolific songwriting, which, ultimately, leads to unshakable hooks and dynamic productions. They'll make you wanna sit down and listen to the entire record, like in the old days. This feel-good, catchy album takes you on a journey that is both well-rounded and cohesive, giving you everything from positive music, such as 'Be Happy' (where she flirts with reggae and ska), the unique cleverness of 'Galileo', to the more introspective and vulnerable lyrics in 'Outcast' ('I'm outcast, all alone, I wish I could be safe at home'). All the while blending pop and rock perfectly on this 12 track album. So if you didn't happen to see her fly to the top 10 on American Idol Season 15 or you've never heard of Olivia Rox, then learn her name right now, because she's here to stay! Drops 9-19-19."

The first leg of Rox's West Coast tour opens August 24 in L.A. Go to oliviarox.com for more.

Contact: info@oliviarox.com @OliviaRox

Related Images

olivia-rox-poprox-album-cover.jpg

Olivia Rox POPROX Album cover

Olivia Rox POPROX Album cover

Related Links

Olivia Rox Official Website

Olivia Rox Facebook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efz1ehgLfTc

SOURCE Songbird Records