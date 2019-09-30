Olivian T. Pitis, CFA, CFP®, AIFA® Joins Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, currently managing approximately $4 billion of assets for more than 1,000 clients, is proud to announce that Olivian T. Pitis, CFA, CFP®, AIFA®, has joined the Dowling & Yahnke team as a Lead Advisor.

Prior to joining Dowling & Yahnke, Olivian spent over eight years as Vice President and Regional Director at Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) – a financial institution Dowling & Yahnke has partnered with for more than 28 years. DFA is now a household name in professional investment circles with over $586 billion in assets under management. D&Y continues to team with DFA to bring innovative ideas and cutting edge thinking to our management of client assets.

Olivian completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering at Transilvania University of Brasov in Romania, followed by a Master of Science in Forestry at Louisiana State University, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance & Entrepreneurship at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"Having seen literally hundreds of wealth management firms in my last 15 years in the financial services industry, I knew three things were critical for the success of my clients," shares Olivian. "First, an unwavering commitment to always doing the right thing. Second, an investment philosophy informed by academic research and tested through time. Lastly, a team of qualified experts to collaborate with and learn from. I know all three ingredients are present at Dowling & Yahnke, and I look forward to helping my clients enjoy peace of mind while pursuing their life and financial goals."

"Finding dedicated, smart, growth-minded people to perpetuate our mission of providing the best client experience is extremely important for us," said Dale Yahnke, CEO. "Olivian brings a wealth of investment expertise to our team of thirteen financial advisors and three financial planners. We will continue to leverage the talent of exceptional professionals to grow our services for clients."

Beyond Dimensional, Olivian's work experience includes management consulting, financial services, and wealth management. Olivian, his wife, and their two young daughters moved to San Diego in 2019. They are excited to be a part of the San Diego community.

About Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective financial planning advice and investment management services designed for the financial health of our clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages approximately $4 billion for more than 1,000 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonprofit organizations. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management.

For more information, visit http://www.dywealth.com

SOURCE Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Related Links

http://www.dywealth.com

