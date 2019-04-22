OliX Pharmaceuticals Announces The Ophthalmologist Demetrios G. Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D., to join Scientific Advisory Board

SUWON, South Korea, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, has today announced that Demetrios G. Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D., one of the world leaders in the field of Ophthalmology, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Vavvas is a distinguished scientific expert in Ophthalmology and has pioneered research in diabetic retinopathy, ocular tumors, and the "dry" form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"We are very pleased to announce that Dr. Vavvas has joined our SAB. We will focus on developing ocular diseases with the SAB, and will advance our innovative RNAi ocular therapeutics toward the clinic." said Dong-ki Lee, Ph.D., the founder and CEO of OliX.



Dr. Vavvas currently serves as Associate Professor of Ophthalmology Harvard Medical School and Monte J. Wallace Ophthalmology Chair in Retina at The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI). Dr. Vavvas was named one of the ophthalmologist's power list 2019. He has received over 32 awards and honors and is the author of over 183 publications and cited by others 10,400.

Dr. Vavvas said "I really like OliX's cp-asiRNA platform technology which is optimal for the development of ocular therapeutics. I look forward to helping the applications of the technology on ocular diseases to benefit eye patients!"



Demetrios G. Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D.

Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary (MEEI) Co-Director

Monte J Wallace Ophthalmology Chair in Retina

Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at HARVARD Medical School

Ocular Regenerative Medicine Institute Co-Director

Learn more: https://eye.hms.harvard.edu/demetriosvavvas, https://theophthalmologist.com/power-list/2019

Scientific Advisory Board of OliX

Demetrios G. Vavvas, MD, PhD at HARVARD Medical School

Jayakrishna Ambati, PhD at Virginia University School of Medicine

John Lis, PhD at Cornell University

Samir Mitragotri, PhD at Harvard University

Ekkehard Leberer, PhD at Senior Director, R&D Alliance Management, Sanofi



OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OliX is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The company is currently developing novel therapeutic programs for treatment of various diseases with high unmet medical needs, including hypertrophic scar, dry & wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Learn more: http://www.olixpharma.com/main/main.php

