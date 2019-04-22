OliX Pharmaceuticals Announces The Ophthalmologist Demetrios G. Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D., to join Scientific Advisory Board
Apr 22, 2019, 01:32 ET
SUWON, South Korea, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, has today announced that Demetrios G. Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D., one of the world leaders in the field of Ophthalmology, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Vavvas is a distinguished scientific expert in Ophthalmology and has pioneered research in diabetic retinopathy, ocular tumors, and the "dry" form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
"We are very pleased to announce that Dr. Vavvas has joined our SAB. We will focus on developing ocular diseases with the SAB, and will advance our innovative RNAi ocular therapeutics toward the clinic." said Dong-ki Lee, Ph.D., the founder and CEO of OliX.
Dr. Vavvas currently serves as Associate Professor of Ophthalmology Harvard Medical School and Monte J. Wallace Ophthalmology Chair in Retina at The Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI). Dr. Vavvas was named one of the ophthalmologist's power list 2019. He has received over 32 awards and honors and is the author of over 183 publications and cited by others 10,400.
Dr. Vavvas said "I really like OliX's cp-asiRNA platform technology which is optimal for the development of ocular therapeutics. I look forward to helping the applications of the technology on ocular diseases to benefit eye patients!"
Demetrios G. Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D.
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary (MEEI) Co-Director
Monte J Wallace Ophthalmology Chair in Retina
Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at HARVARD Medical School
Ocular Regenerative Medicine Institute Co-Director
Scientific Advisory Board of OliX
Demetrios G. Vavvas, MD, PhD at HARVARD Medical School
Jayakrishna Ambati, PhD at Virginia University School of Medicine
John Lis, PhD at Cornell University
Samir Mitragotri, PhD at Harvard University
Ekkehard Leberer, PhD at Senior Director, R&D Alliance Management, Sanofi
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
OliX is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The company is currently developing novel therapeutic programs for treatment of various diseases with high unmet medical needs, including hypertrophic scar, dry & wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Learn more: http://www.olixpharma.com/main/main.php
Contact:
OliX Pharmaceuticlas, Inc.
JOHN YOHAN LEE, Investor and Media
yohani@olixpharma.com
